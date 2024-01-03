Which season was Nick Lachey a contestant on The Masked Singer? Details explored

Nick Lachey is a popular television personality, known for his multiple appearances on the small screen. He started gaining popularity when he was a part of an all-boys band, 98 Degrees, which sold over 10 million records.

The Masked Singer is a celebrity reality TV show which is about to release its 11th season. Nick not only participated as a singer in The Masked Singer but also emerged victorious. He was dressed as a Piglet in season 5 of the show and was a hard one for the judges to guess. Only Jenny McCarthy was able to guess him correctly.

He competed against JoJo aka Black Swan, and Wiz Khalifa as Chameleon. He won the title with his final performance of the song Faithfully by Journey.

For fans of Nick Lachey who missed out on season 5 or want to revisit it, it is available on Hulu, DirectTV, and FuboTV.

Nick Lachey appeared as a Piglet on The Masked Singer season 5

Lachey's costume of the Piglet was a pink pig wearing a shirt with suspenders and green shorts. His green cap had a rotor rotating overhead constantly, which added drama to his character.

He sang Speechless by Dan+ Shay on his first appearance. He lightened the atmosphere when he performed Good to be Alive (Hallelujah) by Andy Grammer, with quirky background dancers accentuating his performance.

The audience loved his performance of the chartbuster 7 Years by Lukas Graham. He also perfectly sang The Pretender by the Foo Fighters and Against All Odds by Phil Collins.

He paved a smooth way to the finals with his two last performances, which were classic songs. He sang Superstition by Stevie Wonders and Bruises by Lewis Capaldi, which were much appreciated by the judges and the audience.

Throughout his run in the show, he dropped plenty of clues for the audience and the judges to guess his identity but all the judges failed except for Jenny McCarthy, who won the Golden Ear trophy the second time because of her precise guess.

Nick Lachey's life and appearances on other shows

Nick was born in Harlan Kentucky but grew up in Ohio. He attended The School of Performing Arts in Cincinnati, Ohio, and also attended Miami University in Ohio. His brother is Drew Lachey, who also was his fellow band member.

Nick has wide experience in hosting and participating in TV shows. He had his reality show by the name of Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, on MTV, in which he participated with his ex-wife Jessica Simpson. The show even won the highly prestigious People's Choice Award.

Lachey's song What's Left of Me was released in 2006 and made it to the Billboard 200 at number 2! He also starred in the TV series One Tree Hill as a singer.

Like The Masked Singer, NBC had its own celebrity reality TV show called Stars Earn Stripes which was also participated in by Nick Lachey.

Nick has indeed been on a roll with celebrity TV reality shows as he also took part in Dancing with the Stars, competing against his star wife Vanessa, who was paired with the husband of Nick's partner on the show, making for a perfect face-off.

Nick Lachey currently hosts some famous shows such as Love is Blind on Netflix, which is about to have its season 6, and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On with his wife Vanessa Lachey, and hosts Perfect Match solo.