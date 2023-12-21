The Masked Singer Season 10: Winner revealed

The Masked Singer season 10 came to an end with Cow lifting the trophy on Fox's mystery music show. In the final episode, Cow, Gazelle, Donut, and Sea Queen faced each other off in a musical battle. Eventually, as Cow won the title, his identity was the last to be revealed on the show.

Ne-Yo mesmerized audiences from behind his Cow costume by performing Rhythm Nation by Janet Jackson and Take A Bow by Rihanna. He took a moment to summon up his strength before going all out in the final performance of The Masked Singer.

According to Variety, he said in his pre-taped speech:

"I’ve been very blessed to have a lot of success in my career. And trust me, I’m grateful. But even though I’ve won Grammys, I’ve never had the moment televised. Never gotten to give my acceptance speech."

He further continued:

"And most importantly, have never gotten the chance to give credit to the person who made it all possible: My mother. I’ve helped so many other artists achieve their dreams and make their big moments possible. But sometimes I feel like I haven’t truly had my moment. To be recognized not only as an artist, but as a creator. But here, I’ve certainly felt that shine… I’m hoping that when I win the Golden Masked Trophy, I can finally read that acceptance speech after all of these years."

Finalists unmasked in The Masked Singer season 10 finale

The final episode of The Masked Singer season 10 on FOX saw the identities revealed of the finalists - Cow, Gazelle, Donut, and Sea Queen. All four of them kickstarted Wednesday's episode with a memorable group performance of What I Like About You by The Romantics.

Judges Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke were gushing with praise for the finalists and stated feeling elated over the huge assembly of talent they witnessed this season.

Cow was the first to begin performances in The Masked Singer finale. He went over his journey on The Masked Singer and hinted at his true identity in his clue package. According to People, he said:

"Even though I’m used to wearing different hats, being here has challenged me in a whole new way, I’ve had to re-learn how to express myself entirely, from the way I move to the way I dance. When you get to my level of success and fame, there are certain expectations and pressure to perform the same old way, so it’s been a blast getting to take on this whole new persona."

Cow then went on to confidently perform Rhythm Nation by Janet Jackson. The judges' panel guessed that Cow could be anyone among Billy Porter, Usher, Taye Diggs, and Ne-Yo. It eventually turned out to be Ne-Yo.

Gazelle was the next one to perform, and she scored a home run with Snow Patrol's Chasing Cars. She said afterwards:

"Being the Gazelle has helped me find my voice and my confidence in singing again and now I never want to stop."

Leighton Meester, Gina Rodriguez, Ashley Tisdale, and Constance Wu were the names advanced by the judges but Gazelle's real name turned out to be Janelle Parrish later on.

Sea Queen took the stage next and performed Rescue Me by Fontella Bass. The judges supposed Sea Queen might be Queen Latifah or Jennifer Lewis or Niecy Nash but eventually it turned out to be Macy Gray.

Donut then appeared on The Masked Singer stage, spoke about his wife's recent demise and the significance it had in his journey on The Masked Singer, and then went on to sing Joe Cracker's You Are So Beautiful To Me.

Following the first round of voting, Gazelle and Sea Queen were eliminated and Cow and Donut moved to the next round. Cow ultimately emerged victorious after the second round of voting.