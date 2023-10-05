The Masked Singer season 10: Who was The Diver? Other predictions explored

The Masked Singer seamlessly combines mystery with musical prowess, disguising popular personalities as intriguing characters for the audience and judges to identify. All performers drop clues through their acts and introductions, nudging the viewers in the right direction. With regular eliminations as a part of their format, the person behind the mask is only revealed after their time on the show comes to an end.

So far, in its tenth season, Demi Lovato played Anonymouse in a special episode, and Anthony Anderson was revealed as the Rubber Ducky in the premiere. This caused a lot of internet chatter as fans put on their detective hats, trying to discover each contestant's identity, and they were spot on with the most recent one. Episode 2, NFL Night, was released on October 4, where The Diver was unmasked and turned out to be none other than Tom Sandoval.

Speculations are on the rise as other singers on the show continue to drop hints. The judges made predictions about the identities of The Cow, Gazelle, S'More, and wild card entry Pickle in their second performance, with some wildly famous names making it to the list.

Tom Sandoval's journey on The Masked Singer

The Diver may have given his identity away too easily, as phrases he used during the premiere immediately had fans guessing the person behind the mask was Tom Sandoval.

In week one, The Masked Singer referred to himself as the "most hated creature in the ocean," alluding to an interview from earlier this year when he said the same thing, replacing "the ocean" with "America". Owing to his cheating scandal, this definition was understandable, although fans initially thought it could be his attempt to throw them off. He also added:

"Usually I'm pretty pumped, but lately I've been lost in the abyss."

In the same introduction, the Vanderpump Rules star unveiled a photo of a red Cardinal. This further increased suspicions since the Cardinal bird was thought to represent one of the most recognized baseball teams from his hometown, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Since Tom is also a part of the band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, his musical capabilities were never questioned. He almost confirmed his identity when he whipped out a newspaper with the headline "Extra! Extra! Read All About It." Another title also read "Diver Opens Another Business!" hinting extremely obviously at his new "dive bar," Schwartz and Sandy's.

NFL Night of The Masked Singer had The Diver belt out effortless vocals to One Republic's I Ain't Worried. He also expressed how this was a healing journey for him away from the controversies:

"Getting to share my talent, instead of my drama, is exactly what I've needed."

Unfortunately, he was eliminated. During their guessing time, Nicole said The Diver was Adam Levine, Jenny said Scott Disick, but Ken was insistent on it being Tom. When The Diver was unmasked, Tom Sandoval was revealed. Once again, Ken had guessed correctly.

Other identity predictions on The Masked Singer

Only two identities have been confirmed in this installment of The Masked Singer: Anthony Anderson and Tom Sandoval. The season started off with a special episode, in which Anonymouse was confirmed to be Demi Lovato.

The real competition began in the next episode. Other disguises continue to remain a mystery.

Gazelle

Gazelle has dropped several very specific clues, yet her identity remains an absolute mystery, with The Masked Singer judges disagreeing with each other and the fans having solid guesses of their own.

During her introduction, Gazelle confirmed that she had some sort of connection with season 4's Mickey Rourke, who was the Gremlin. She also said she knew after watching a Broadway show at the age of six, that she wanted to be in the entertainment industry. Gazelle stated that she took a leap of faith in her teenage years by auditioning to sing in a national TV show, but she "crashed and burned."

The Masked Singer's clues also had a mountain. Closing off the first performance, Gazelle stated:

"Well, not only do I act in movies, I also sing in them."

During the second performance, Gazelle sang The One That Got Away by Katy Perry. Several versions of her were shown, along with her clues. In one she was performing in a massive football stadium. A blue surfboard was also shown sometime after this.

Other clues about The Masked Singer included a sign that read "Threat Level: 3", and her expressing how her "unique look" made it tough for "casting directors" to find her a suitable role.

Predictions for this range from Robin's guess of Lucy Hale, Nicole's Vanessa Hudgens, and Jenny's Camilla Mendez, to Carrie Underwood for the fans. NFL night brought with it more guesses, including Constance Wu, Leighton Meester, and Auliʻi Cravalho.

The Cow

The Cow started The Masked Singer journey by instantly throwing people off. They initially thought there was a female behind the mask, but their voice steered the guesses in the direction of a man.

With the kitchen as a backdrop, The Cow dropped several clues in his first performance. There was a cookbook titled "Classic Culinary for Cows" with recipes inside it. What initially started as a black-and-white performance then changed to color. The singer claimed to have won several Grammys and traveled around the world. An old refrigerator with a Las Vegas magnet was also featured.

He also claimed that his career jet-started with a film:

"One of the better things known about me all started with a moooo-vie."

The Cow performed Treasure by Bruno Mars during the last episode of The Masked Singer. The screen displayed bright red boxing gloves with an arrow pointing only at one. He also revealed he is a parent of three. This multi-talented celebrity is also a dancer. A prop of a bowl with a gold star was revealed after his performance.

Guesses for the persona behind The Cow include Shawn Stockman, Usher, Leslie Odom Jr., Trey Songz, Ne-Yo, Mario, Nelly, and Jason Derulo.

S'More

The Masked Singer judges believe S'More is on the younger side and possibly both a singer and an actor. S'More revealed in his introduction that whoever is behind the mask is self-made:

"I started out on a rocket to fame, a journey from obscurity to major heartthrob in a matter of weeks."

This persona also mentioned being supported by fans "step by step" and the screen showed a "Tips" jar. After this, S'More set sail and mentioned his adventures to "lands near and far" with people similar to him. Cans of "Masked Soda" and pizza were shown in his bag.

He also mentioned considering leaving the industry after he was finished with his travels, but something kept him coming back for more.

Moves Like Jagger by Maroon 5 was S'More's song of choice for The Masked Singer's NFL Night. He stated that while he was "born for the fearless life," his father had reservations. He claimed to have received a call from a major industry leader when he was just a teenager, this was followed by images of a TV set, confirming that he had been an actor at some point.

He made his way to Broadway and recounts his dad's pride as his biggest achievement. One of the predictions for S'More is that he is Joey McIntyre, a member of New Kids on the Block, since they released a song with the title, Step by Step. Other guesses include Justin Guriani, JC Chasez, Backstreet Boys' Kevin Richardson, Simu Liu, and Ashley Parker Angel.

Pickle

The wild-card contestant introduced at NFL Night, Pickle, had a school as the setup for the clues in their first performance. Pickle reiterated his belief in himself as created graffiti and also passed a locker that had a playing card of a Joker pasted on it. He recalled his school days with frustration, stating that his teachers never had confidence in him and thought he was "interested in nothing but sports."

The Masked Singer used their comments and turned them into a hunger for success. A banner reading "Masked Singer Sharks" was hung up in the gym, and he mentioned that his conviction is how he met some of the entertainment industry's legends:

"Lo and behold, I reached massive success, rubbing elbows with some of the most famous people on Earth: Tarantino, Scorsese, Short. Maybe you've heard of 'em."

He hinted at the fact that he's been caught in controversies before because of his choice of words, but considers himself incredibly successful. Pickle also mentioned being "paid to talk", potentially hinting at a chat-show host, saying he knows everyone, but just in a "different way."

Predictions for The Masked Singer Pickle's identity mainly focus on podcast and chat-show emcees, including Dax Shepard, Howard Stern, Craig Kilborn, and Conan O'Brian.

The Masked Singer will continue with astonishing reveals and impeccable performances in the next episode. The judges are keeping a list, paying close attention to the clues, and are ready to unmask another celebrity soon. The upcoming episode will release on October 11, at 8 pm ET on FOX.