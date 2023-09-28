“If I wasn’t working out, I was drinking": Tom Sandoval talks about giving up alcohol after the cheating scandal was exposed

Tom Sandoval has now launched "Everybody Loves Tom," his new podcast after being involved in a cheating scandal on Vanderpump Rules season 10 and taking part in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2. His first episode of this podcast was released on Thursday, which provided many insights into what happened after the cheating scandal became public.

The discovery that Tom Sandoval had an affair with Raquel Leviss in season 10 shocked everyone since Raquel was a cast member and good friend of Ariana Madix. In his latest episode of Everybody Loves Tom, he discussed how he stopped drinking after the cheating revelation. According to him:

“I haven’t drank since — I believe it was April 4th or 5th. I didn’t really tell a lot of people during the process. I think that kind of helps. I also quit smoking cigarettes. I was kind of at the point where I was just chain-smoking cigarettes all day, every day. If I wasn’t working out, I was drinking. If I wasn’t drinking, I was working out.”

Furthermore, Tom Sandoval also spoke of the backlash his band was facing and how it affected him:

“What really sucked, too, was seeing people like be really mean to the fellow band members. Honestly, I think that, you know, quitting the drinking, you know, and going on tour like it might have actually saved my life. I can’t imagine being cooped up because I couldn’t go anywhere at the time, you know, being cooped up in a place, not being able to do anything, just wallowing in misery.”

Tom Sandoval is currently single following the cheating scandal, while Ariana Madix has been in a relationship with fitness trainer Daniel Wai for some time.

The controversial breakup between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules

On February 10, 2014, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix started dating after meeting for the first time back in 2013. Both stars ended their nine-year-old relationship after the affair revelation was made in March 2023. The season 10 reunion also revealed that Tom didn't cheat on Ariana once, but had an affair with Leviss for many months.

Following the disclosure of the affair, Tom Sandoval apologized to his ex-girlfriend, back on March 7, 2023, he posted:

"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana.”

In addition, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval stated:

“My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with. I owed Ariana better."

Madix, on the other hand, expressed her thoughts on the topic back on March 15, 2023, taking to Instagram to share how "grateful" she was for the support she had been receiving.

She shared how difficult it has been for her and how much "strength" she has received from friends, family, and fans. Furthermore, she said:

"To say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels.”

In addition, no release date has been confirmed for Vanderpump Rules season 11, but it is expected to premiere in 2024 on Bravo.