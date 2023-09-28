Who was unmasked on The Masked Singer season 10 tonight? List of all revealed

Season 10 of The Masked Singer premiered on September 10, 2023, and featured an overview of the show, the masked singers, and what fans can expect. On September 27, the show's second episode was released and fans saw five masked singers perform. By the end of the episode, The Masked Singer revealed the identity of one performer.

There are four judges this season: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger. The show is hosted by none other than Nick Cannon. Fans can also expect to see a variety of guest judges throughout.

A performer named Rubber Ducky performed a Dexys Midnight Runners song, Come On Eileen, in the latest episode. After the voting, Rubber Ducky was revealed to be Anthony Anderson, an actor, comedian, and game show host, known for appearing in a wide range of movies, including Liberty Heights, Two Can Play That Game, Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London, and many others.

Only 15 contestants remain in season 10 of The Masked Singer

The second episode of The Masked Singer season 10 was challenging for both judges and fans. David Arquette, Wayans Brothers, and Anthony Anderson were the judges' guesses for Rubber Ducky. As for the clue, it was, “The Duckys. My family is full of stars. Check out the headshot.” The performer's voiceover was:

“Hey there. The name’s Rubber Ducky. Ready to splash on the stage. Here’s how my story goes. Movies and TV shows, I’m used to being the rage. Oh yeah. I started out pretty humble. Came up from nothing to fame. Nice to see you all. Tried stand-up comedy, learned it wasn’t for me.”

Rubber Ducky/ Anthony Anderson also mentioned the following:

“But now, I’m a household name. I can say that I’ve made my way solitarily. But behind everything I do is my family. You know it. So now that you see, here we go. I’ll quack my way to the finale.”

Apart from his movie appearances, Anderson's television appearances include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Eating America with Anthony Anderson, Carnival Cravings with Anthony Anderson, The Gong Show, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, among others.

In the previous episode, Anonymouse performed Heart's What About Love? and was revealed as singer, songwriter, and actress Demi Lovato, known for popular tracks like Heart Attack, Confident, Sorry Not Sorry, Cool for the Summer, Échame la Culpa, Really Don't Care, and more.

As of now, these are the remaining The Masked Singer season 10 competitors:

Anteater Candelabra Cow Cuddle Monster Diver Donut Gazelle Hawk Hibiscus Husky Pickle Royal Hen S'More Sea Monster Tiki

Fox will be airing all the upcoming episodes of the show, The Masked Singer. Streaming services such as Hulu, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV also offer the latest episodes of the show.