Is Michael Strahan on Dancing With The Stars? Guest Judge's surprise appearance explored

Michael Strahan, the wildly popular TV persona, has been absent from his role on Good Morning America for a few weeks, leaving fans concerned. However, a recent announcement helped them cheer up as they learned that he was set to appear as a guest judge in the next episode of Dancing With The Stars season 32.

His appearance was announced in the latest episode of DWTS. Michael will be joining the panel of judges, which includes Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, on October 10 for episode 3 of the all-new installment. The theme of the episode will be Motown Night.

The judges, alongside Michael Strahan, will score the remaining 12 performers, including Lele Pons, Tyson Beckford, Ariana Madix, Barry Williams, Adrian Peterson, Harry Jowsey, Mira Sorvino, Xochitl Gomez, Mauricio Umansky, Charity Lawson, Alyson Hannigan, and Jason Mraz.

GMA host Michael Strahan to appear as guest judge on DWTS season 32 episode 3

Fans of DWTS, GMA, and the NFL were in for a surprise when they learned that all these worlds were about to collide. Michael Strahan is geared up to make an appearance on episode 3 of DWTS season 32, and fans are over the moon. He will star in the show as a guest judge, scoring and critiquing the celebrity contestants with Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

This will mark Strahan's debut on DWTS' star-studded panel. He will aid the judges and provide feedback during episode 3, whose theme is Motown Night.

This episode will air on October 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. 12 contestants will spin, lift, and dance their hearts out in the hopes of impressing the judges, including Michael.

The NFL legend, Michael Strahan, stayed loyal to his team throughout the entirety of his career, spending 15 years with the New York Giants. He earlier played as a defensive end and now co-hosts the Thursday Night Football pre-game discussion. He is a much-loved television personality and also hosts ABC's $100,000 Pyramid.

Michael is also popularly known for his years on the show Live! and, of course, his long-running stint on Good Morning America. He was welcomed into the GMA family in 2014 and left Live! in 2016 to make a permanent switch.

He has since hosted the show for several years but has been absent from the last few GMA episodes, leaving fans confused. As fans missed seeing him on GMA, they are now looking forward to seeing him on screen again.

The last episode of Dancing With The Stars saw 13 stars perform salsa, tango, cha-cha, and rumba routines as the theme for the episode was Latin Night. Xochitl Gomez and Val tied for the top spot with Jason Mraz and Daniella. However, a combination of the viewers' and judges' votes sent Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan packing.

Tune in to the next episode of the reality show on Tuesday night to watch the competitors battle to impress the judges, including Michael Strahan.