Who was eliminated from DWTS season 32 episode 2? Recap and more details explored

DWTS recently raised the curtains for season 32, featuring a star-studded cast list of fourteen with their pro partners, all competing for the prestigious Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The judges panel includes Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough, who will rate the performances on a scale of 1 to 10, sending home the lowest-scoring duo.

Spoiler alert: This DWTS article contains elimination results from episode 2.

Episode 2 premiered on October 3 and had the celebrities bring excellently choreographed cha-cha and salsa to the centerstage for Latin night. Opening this week's show were the pro partners, serving a high-intensity routine to Despache, followed by the remaining thirteen pairs' performances.

Ending the night tied at the top of the table were Xochitl with Val and Jason with Daniella. Both scored 24 points out of 30.

Receiving the fewest votes, combining those of the viewers and judges, Jamie Lynn Spears and pro partner Alan were ultimately sent packing.

DWTS season 32 episode 2 had a Latin night: A quick recap

The DWTS starlets set the stage on fire with Latin-American salsa, cha-cha, samba, and tango. Having raised the bar considerably since their first performances, the competitors made the judges' job of eliminating a duo tougher. Unfortunately, Jamie Lynn and Alan bit the dust this time.

After stellar, high-impact choreography by the professionals, Lele Pons kicked off the night's routines with Brandon Armstrong. Performing Samba to Gasolina, they earned high praise and a score of 21/30 from the judges, with some constructive criticism on Lele polishing her moves. Thoroughly impressed, Derek Hough also gave them props for opening the show with power.

"The flair was there! Great way to start off Latin Night."

Next up were Tyson Beckford and Jenna, who had personal motivation to dance their absolute best since the supermodel had "Latin roots" and something to prove. Although they impressed the crowd with their Salsa spins and lifts, and had the judges appreciate their "hard work," stepping up from their near-elimination last week, they scored 18/30.

Barry Williams was nervous about the theme of the week, but his DWTS Cha-Cha performance with Peta didn't show that. Although he was admired for his "confidence and ease," their act fell short in comparison with their last routine, earning them a low score of 15/30.

Also with the same score were Adrian Peterson and Britt, who showed off some Samba moves to the viral track, Taki Taki. The unanimous opinion of the judges was that this celebrity had more potential and scope for improvement.

Then came Mira Sorvino and partner Gleb with their Salsa routine. She received an 18/30, but the judges also noted her nerves and told her to lead and "own your movement."

The highest scorers of the DWTS night were next in line. Xochitl Gomez and Val flaunted their Salsa moves to the song, Don't Go Yet. Their routine was closed off with an effortless life and received applause and appreciation. Their act was admired for its "sophistication," "style," and "storytelling," earning them 24 points.

Floored by this duo, Derek Hough discussed their technique:

"The way you used your arms, and the texture in your movements, your spins are out of this world. That was exceptional."

Ariana Madix thoroughly impressed the panel with her Samba choreography with partner Pasha. They saw the immense potential in her, suggesting that she refine her movements, but believed the DWTS starlet was a "natural performer," handing them 20 points.

Mauricio Umansky was at the brink of elimination in last week's DWTS episode and hoped to redeem himself this time, but fell short due to a few fumbles on stage. The judges provided him with encouragement to keep going, and Mauricio and Emma ended with the lowest score of 12/30.

It takes two to tango and truly blow the crowd's socks off, as Alyson Hannigan and partner Sasha proved in this DWTS episode. The stark improvement in their performance from the first week was visible and acknowledged by the judges as they praised her for her "comeback" gave her a score of 19/30.

The previous week's leaders, Charity Lawson and Artem, were faced with a COVID problem this time. Artem tested positive, but since Charity tested negative, she was re-partnered with Ezra Sosa. Their Cha-Cha choreography and Charity's ability to make the most of the "curveball" thrown at her left the judges feeling positive. Their 21/30 performance was "elegant and clean... and borderline stiff."

Slightly behind the beat were the DWTS duo Harry Jowsey and Rylee, who showed an improvement from the previous performance. However, the effortlessness and ease were not there yet, according to the judges, who scored them 15/30.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan came in strong, busting Cha-Cha moves, which Jamie claimed was out of her "comfort zone". They were well received by the panel, who gave them some constructive feedback but also pointed out the considerable growth in skill from the first week to the latest one, with a score of 16/30.

Jason Mraz and Danielle had taken the crowd by storm in their first week and had high expectations to meet going into the Latin Night. Performing an energetic Rumba routine, they too placed at the very top of the table with 24/30 points. Aside from a "tiny little misstep," they received praise galore. The judges called their performance "exceptional" and couldn't wait to see what else was in store.

"That was a beautiful Rumba... Jason, you nailed it, buddy," Derek said.

They closed off the acts for DWTS episode 2.

The results were announced shortly after, with Alyson, Lele, Charity, Tyson, and Harry, with their respective partners, being the first five pairs to be safe from elimination. Jason, Ariana, Xochitl, Mira, and Barry with their choreographers, made it through too.

Finding themselves in the bottom were Jamie Lynn and Alan, Mauricio and Emma, and Adrian and Britt. With the combined lowest score, Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten were eliminated.

DWTS season 32 episode 3 will feature guest judge Michael Strahan, as the competition gets more heated and celebrities pull out all their tricks to make it to the top. It will be available to stream on October 10 at 8 pm ET on ABC.