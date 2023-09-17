Watch Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix as she appears in an upcoming movie

One of the prominent figure from the hit show Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix is now set to grace the screen in a new capacity. The upcoming Lifetime movie Buying Back My Daughter will feature Madix in a role that promises to showcase her versatility as an actor. Inspired by a harrowing real-life incident, the film delves into the dark world of abduction and the desperate search of parents for their missing child.

Madix, known for her reality TV presence, takes on the character of Officer Karen, a pivotal figure in the unfolding investigation. The movie is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, October 7, at 8 pm ET. With the release date approaching, anticipation for the mou is building among fans and critics alike.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix makes her way to movie world through Lifetime's Buying Back My Daughter

With Buying Back My Daughter, Ariana is set to start on a new challenge. Besides, taking on a role in a film that deals with such a sensitive and intense subject matter is no small feat. However, if her Vanderpump Rules and past endeavors are any indication, Ariana is more than up to the task. As stated above, Ariana portrays Karen in the movie, a police officer who conducts an investigation into the case and has an individual connection to the narrative.

The movie revolves around a teenager named Alicia, who secretly attends a party. On her way back home, a seemingly kind lady stops to give her a lift. This stranger expresses her concern for Alicia (played by Faith Wright) being abducted by an unfamiliar person. Ironically, that's precisely what occurs when Alicia gets into the car. Her parents, Curtis (played by Roger Cross) and Dana (played by Meagan Good), become frantic upon realizing she's gone and begin a search for their daughter.

Following almost a year of searching, Dana's maternal instincts lead her to the scandalous realm of online escort advertisements, where she horrifyingly discovers Alicia listed for sale. Towards the conclusion of the Buying Back My Daughter trailer, Dana confronts the trafficker and inquires about the price to retrieve her child, which is quite unsettling

In the trailer, viewers see Alicia suffering abuse and being exposed to narcotics. Ariana is billed second in the trailer. She appears to demonstrate remarkable acting skills in her scenes. The anticipation is building to sit back with some popcorn and watch how this dramatic tale unfolds.

Ariana Madix's journey from a Vanderpump Rules star to a film actor has been noteworthy. The Vanderpump Rules fame brought her into the limelight, but it's her talent and determination that have opened new doors. The 'Scandoval' incident, involving Tom Sandoval's infidelity with Rachel Leviss, was a turning point in her personal life.

Yet, professionally, she continued to rise. Her recent participation in season 32 of Dancing with the Stars and her cocktail book Single AF Cocktails are demonstration to her diverse capabilities and resilience.

While many know her for the drama and entertainment she brought to Vanderpump Rules, Ariana's recent endeavors highlight a multi-faceted personality eager to explore different avenues. For example, the world of dance, as seen in Dancing with the Stars, allowed her to express herself in a way that reality TV never could.

Her cocktail book, Single AF Cocktails, further reflects her versatility. Moving away from the shadow of past relationships, this venture is a clear indication of her independent spirit. The book not only offers a collection of unique cocktail recipes but also gives insights into Ariana's personal journey, her love for mixology, and her desire to share this passion with the world.