“It feels like a job interview": Tom Sandoval discusses dating after the cheating scandal

At the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023, which was conducted on September 21 and 22, Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval talked about being single and his perspective on dating during an interview with Extra.

“I am single, yes. Dating in general is awkward as it is. It’s just weird. It feels like a job interview, I don’t usually like to go on dates unless I know them already. I would rather hang out with them and like their friends, see who they surround themselves with … see how they act when they get drunk, then later go out on dates,” he said.

In March 2023, Tom and Ariana broke up after he was found cheating on her with Rachel Leviss, Ariana's best friend. Ariana Madix is currently dating Daniel Wai.

Tom Sandoval discusses living with Madix in the same house

This is not the first time that Sandoval has spoken about being single. In a recent interview with E! News, Tom Sandoval expressed that right now, he wants to focus on himself and is not ready for “anything serious." According to him:

"I'm not getting into anything serious right now. I'm just kind of really taking some time. I mean, I've been pretty much in a committed relationship for 15 years."

Furthermore, he discussed his current situation with his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, with whom he shares a house. With regard to their living arrangement in the same house, Tom Sandoval told Extra:

“We have mutual friends, obviously, on the same show together, so we have to co-exist, y’know … It’s gonna be a slow process. We will handle it the best we can.”

Both stars bought a house together in 2019 that was worth $2.2 million, and despite their breakup in March 2023, they are still living in the same house.

Tom Sandoval also spoke about Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2 during his interview

Season 2 of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test was released on September 25, 2023, featuring Tom Sandoval, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Dez Bryant, Brian Austin Green, Bode Miller, Tyler Cameron, Erin Jackson, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Rizzo, Nick Viall, Robert Horry, and Tara Reid in episode 1.

The following is what Sandoval said about the second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test:

“Feeling like most of the world hates your guts, so that really made me want get away, get out there, unplug … just focus on literally what’s in front of me.”

Apart from this, Tom Sandoval also shared whether he and Ariana Madix are on good terms or not, especially since they live in the same house. Sandoval said that he “can't talk too much about it," explaining that fans will have to wait until Vanderpump Rules season 11 to learn more about his current relationship with Ariana.

Although no confirmed cast list has been released by Vanderpump Rules yet, the following stars are expected to appear in season 11: Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Brock Davies, Ally Lewber, Kristina Kelly, Peter Madrigal, and Daniel Wai.

No release date has been announced for season 11 of the show, but fans can watch all episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Bravo. In addition to this, fans can watch Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2 episode 2 on Fox on Sunday, October 1, 2023.