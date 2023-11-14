Who is Jenny McCarthy? Meet the host of Love in the Wild season 2

Love in the Wild, the couple reality show and its host for season 2, Jenny McCarthy, are back in the spotlight. With Netflix reintroducing it after a 12-year hiatus, the show and the host are reigniting curiosity.

Love in the Wild was first released on June 29, 2011 on NBC. Set in Costa Rica for season 1 and Dominican Republic/Hawaii for season 2, the series starts with ten men and ten women paired into couples. They face challenges testing their skills and compatibility. Winners enjoy a night at the Oasis, a luxurious resort, while the rest stay in cabins, fostering social interactions.

Exploring Jenny McCarthy's Career and more

Jenny, a comedian, actor, and writer, was born in the Chicago suburb of Evergreen Park, Illinois. Jenny McCarthy was one of the four sisters and attended Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School and later pursued nursing and psychology at Southern Illinois University. She soon had to drop out due to lack of funds which led her to model for Playboy magazine.

Jenny McCarthy was crowned Miss October in 1993 and went on to be honored as Playmate of the Year in 1994. This marked the sensational beginning of her career. After relocating to Los Angeles, California, Jenny secured several hosting roles, and the MTV gig.

Glam & Glitz (Image via Instagram/@jennymccarthy)

Transitioning from hosting to acting, Jenny McCarthy secured roles in various projects. Notable among them were appearances in BASEketball (1998), Scream 3 (2000), Scary Movie 3 (2003), The Drew Carey Show (1995), and her own sitcom, Jenny (1997).

Apart from her initial TV prominence on MTV and her brief, self-titled NBC sitcom, McCarthy has made guest appearances on a range of other television shows. These include Stacked, Charmed, The Drew Carey Show, Wings, Fastlane, Two and a Half Men, and Just Shoot Me.

Exploring Jenny McCarthy's Personal Life

Born into a Catholic working-class family, Jenny McCarthy married John Asher in 1999, ending in 2005. From 2005 to 2010, she was with Jim Carrey, and in 2014, she married Donnie Wahlberg. Jenny has a son from Asher named Evan Joseph Asher.

In 2005, her son was diagnosed with Autism which was the initial start to her activism towards autism. McCarthy wrote that she was gifted, a "crystal child" and that she was an "indigo mom."

From June 2007 to October 2008, McCarthy took on the role of spokesperson for Talk About Curing Autism (TACA). Engaging in various activities, including fundraisers like Ante Up for Autism in October 2007, she dedicated her efforts to support families affected by autism spectrum disorders.

Published on September 17, 2007, McCarthy's book, Louder than Words: A Mother's Journey in Healing Autism, explores her experiences with autism. This was followed by Mother Warriors: A Nation of Parents Healing Autism Against All Odds published in 2008 and then All I Can Handle: I'm No Mother Teresa: A Life Raising Three Daughters with Autism in 2010.

Despite stating she's not against vaccines, her energy and celebrity inadvertently made her a leading advocate for anti-vaccine views, according to critics. In an October 2013 TV Guide interview, McCarthy clarified her stance:

"It's been three years now since I've even talked about autism or vaccines — I was taken aback when people freaked out that I was going to come on The View and preach. ... I will clarify my stance, which is still the same: That parents are in charge. Space it out, slow it down and do your homework. But I am not at all against vaccines."

What is Jenny McCarthy doing these days?

Jenny currently resides in New York, with her son, Evan, and now husband, Donnie Wahlberg. After conquering the world of acting, comedy, hosting, and activism, Jenny is now a proud businesswoman in a beauty company as well.

She just doesn't want to be any other makeup brand owner. Her official website quotes:

"Making products that I know are vegan, contain simple ingredients you can pronounce, include beautiful shades and one that didn't irritate my skin became my mission. And guess what? We did it!".

Happily married to Wahlberg, she recently made headlines for her natural transformation into Dumbledore from Harry Potter for Halloween.

Balancing a multifaceted life, Jenny effortlessly navigates between personal pursuits and advocacy for significant causes, all while fearlessly expressing her opinions on a wide range of topics.

The re-release of Love in the Wild promises the excitement of witnessing Jenny McCarthy work her magic once more. Netflix has revived the couple-based reality TV game show. Take a nostalgic trip and relive the experience by binge-watching it, now available after 12 years.