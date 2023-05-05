"Wow! she wants me" - When current WWE star flirted with Jenny McCarthy

Over the past few years, several celebrities have appeared on WWE television. In 1995, actress Jenny McCarthy served as a guest valet for Shawn Micheals at WrestleMania XI. However, she celebrated with his opponent, Diesel, after his victory later that night.

Over a decade later, the 50-year-old made another appearance on The Miz and John Morrison's The Dirt Sheet to promote the autism advocacy organization Generation Rescue. The Miz seemingly tried to flirt with the Two and a Half Men star. He even got rid of Morrison to interview her alone.

Meanwhile, McCarthy told the former WWE Champion that he was "all right" and that she could "handle him." She also made fun of his pec muscles after he told her that they were "rock solid."

Despite this, The Miz still believed that the host of the Jenny McCarthy Show "wanted him."

"Wow! she wants me. She wants..." The Miz told Morrison. "Dude, she obviously wanted to hang out at The Palace of Wisdom," Morrison responded. [3:45 - 3:52]

The Miz hosted WWE WrestleMania 39

Last month, The Miz hosted WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. On Night One, The Awesome One lost a surprise match against a returning Pat McAfee.

Snoop Dogg threw in another surprise opponent for The Miz on Night 2 in the form of Shane McMahon. However, when McMahon suffered a knee injury, Snoop Dogg entered the ring and faced The Miz himself. He knocked out the former WWE Champion with a punch and hit him with a People's Elbow before pinning him to earn the victory.

The Miz has since competed once on Monday Night RAW when he lost to Seth Rollins. The Awesome One was recently drafted to the red brand in the 2023 Draft.

