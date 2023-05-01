Renee Paquette believes 20-time champion does not get enough respect after standout WWE promo

Former WWE personality Renee Paquette and her husband, Jon Moxley, are now All Elite Wrestling stars. During her stint with the Stamford-based promotion, she was involved in a promo segment between The Miz and then-retired Bryan Danielson.

The Miz and Daniel Bryan finally got to wrestle and tell a great visual story after the latter returned to the squared circle in 2018. The seeds for their feud were planted on an episode of the now-defunct Talking Smack. Moxley's wife believes The A-Lister deserves more praise for being one of the best in the business.

During an interview on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Renee Paquette remarked on how she felt about being there while the promo happened between The Miz and D-Bry and getting to witness it live:

"It was like little truth bombs being dropped all over the place and, it was just like, rattling everybody. But to be in the heat of the moment like that, when you're really catching lightning in a bottle, I wasn't looking at it from an entertainment aspect, so to speak, I was looking at it like, 'Oh my god. These are two human beings that I care about, and s**t's going down.' That's what I was thinking. It was crazy," Paquette said.

She went on to call The A-Lister an incredible performer, believing that the former WWE Champion needs to be recognized among all-time greats, and pointing out how the segment turned heads towards the show:

"I don't think he [The Miz] gets nearly the respect he deserves, but it also kind of reminded people of esentially the purpose of what Talking Smack was," she added. [From 31:06 onwards]

The Miz and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) were embroiled in a feud over the Intercontinental Championship throughout the first half of 2017, trading wins and the title in the process.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion once remarked The Miz as one of her inspirations

In an interview with Revolver in 2019, Rhea Ripley revealed that she loved The A-Lister and even wanted to be like him.

According to the Australian megastar, the former WWE Champion's great comeback skills were one thing she specifically wanted for herself as well:

"I love The Miz! I absolutely love him. He's so snarky and that's who I want to be. I want to have cool comebacks and get people to listen to me and be invested in me," she said.

