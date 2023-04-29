The Miz has become one of the biggest names in WWE today. However, his rise to success hasn't been easy, with many other superstars continuously taking digs at him. One such name was CM Punk. The issue between Punk and The A-Lister began in the early 2010s when both wrestlers were rising stars in WWE.

According to Punk, Mike Mizanin was arrogant and difficult to work with, often putting his own interests above those of the team. In interviews, Punk has spoken about his frustration with The 42-year-old's lack of commitment to the wrestling business and his tendency to prioritize his personal brand over his in-ring performances.

CM Punk was seen backstage at RAW this week, and allegedly spoke to some of the superstars, including The Miz. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that Punk spoke to The A-Lister in an attempt to quash the beef arising out of the comments he had made against him.

''He was there for a little while, talked to Miz which was said to make amends for things he’s said in the past,'' stated Meltzer.

Why did CM Punk hate The Miz?

Punk's issue with The A-Lister came to a head in 2011. According to Punk, Mike's attitude and behavior during their matches were unprofessional and detrimental to their success as a team. Punk claims that the former WWE Champion would often refuse to follow the planned script and instead would improvise his moves, leading to confusion and mistakes in the ring.

The tension between Punk and The Miz became public during an episode of WWE's reality show, "WWE Backstage Pass." During the show, Punk was asked about his thoughts on Mizanin as a wrestler, and he did not hold back. Punk criticized his in-ring abilities, calling him a "hack" and claiming that he lacked the passion and commitment necessary to succeed in the WWE.

Despite their differences, Punk and The A-Lister continued to work together in WWE for several more years, but their relationship remained strained. In 2014, Punk left WWE after a highly publicized dispute with the company over his contract and medical treatment. He is currently signed to AEW.

