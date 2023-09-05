Why is Ashley Tisdale being sued? Car accident lawsuit explained

Actress and singer Ashley Tisdale was recently sued for her links to a car accident that happened on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles in 2022. The victim, Liza Gonzales, filed the lawsuit and claimed that her neck and back had been injured in the accident.

Liza Gonzales is demanding damages from Tisdale and is claiming that she had spent around $140,000 on medical bills. The former's attorney Michael R. Parker revealed that Liza was supposed to take a left turn when Tisdale hit her vehicle while reportedly changing lanes.

The reasons behind the lawsuit by Liza Gonzales against Ashley Tisdale explained

As mentioned earlier, Ashley Tisdale was involved in a car accident that happened in 2022 at Hollywood Boulevard. The aforementioned lawsuit revealed that Liza was waiting to take a turn to the left lane when her car was hit by Tisdale.

Michael R. Parker, who is representing Liza, revealed that his client is seeking damages after she suffered injuries to her back and neck. The attorney said that they had already approached Tisdale for damages once earlier. They had approached her for damages of $600,000 which she refused to pay.

According to the New York Post, Michael also said that Tisdale used a few names to address Liza and tried to make a big issue of the entire incident. However, Tisdale's representative has denied the claims. Additional details on the car accident are currently awaited.

Ashley was previously involved in another controversy where she called out Kevin Smith on Twitter for damaging her car and leaving without apologizing. Kevin and Ashley are neighbors and she explained the incident as a "classy move." The former eventually apologized and said he drove like "Cruella de Vil in the Hills."

"However I did do a courtesy stop. Then when you pulled away first, I was like 'That's soooo Sharpay'," Smith noted.

Ashley Tisdale recently celebrated her birthday in Los Angeles

Ashley Tisdale celebrated her 38th birthday last month and took to Instagram to post pictures that she had clicked in Los Angeles. In the pictures, she was seen in a bathing suit and shorts with a gold pendant and dark sunglasses completing her look.

"This last year has so many unbelievable moments. Things I've dreamt up but never thought was possible," her Instagram caption read.

On her best friend Austin Butler's birthday on August 17, 2023, Tisdale shared another Instagram post that had pictures that they clicked together in the last few years. This also included pictures from the time they worked together on Aliens in the Attic and Sharpay's Fabulous Adventures.

In the caption, she wrote that she loved Butler a lot and was excited to celebrate the day with him. Noting that he inspired her, she stated that she was grateful that he was a part of her life. She called him her "twin forever and always" as she thanked him for being the "best uncle to Juju," and hoped that he had the best day.

Ashley Tisdale is mostly known for her appearance as Maddie Fitzpatrick in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. She reprised her role in Hannah Montana and The Suite Life on Deck. Tisdale is also popular for her role as Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical franchise.