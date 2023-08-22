Jori Jones car accident: GoFundMe raises more than $65,000 as NCAA hockey player passes away

NCAA hockey player Jori Jones recently passed away following a car crash in Minnesota on August 20, 2023. Apart from Jones, three of her team members including Gianna Gasparini, Kayla Bluhm, and Lily Mortenson also suffered injuries in the accident.

The accident took place at a rural intersection in west-central Minnesota, as reported by StarTribune. Jori and her teammates' car crashed into a minivan on the highway while Gasparini was behind the wheel.

State Patrol reported that the car crashed as Gasparini was unable to apply the brake while approaching the intersection. Emergency responders soon arrived at the crash location and all four individuals were transported to the Montevideo Hospital.

Brandi Rasmussen, who was driving the minivan, said that she was tossed into the air after the car hit her. The New York Post stated that Brandi did not see the car approaching her and suffered a concussion alongside a few scrapes and bruises.

GoFundMe page for Jori Jones' funeral expenses earns $72,103

Jori Jones was described as a "fantastic person and student" by the activities director for Roseville Area High School, Andrea Schmidt.

Jones' GoFundMe page (Image via GoFundMe)

Following her demise, a GoFundMe page was launched by Roseville Area Youth Hockey Association president Gretchen Hopeman to cover the expenses of Jori's funeral. The page stated that Jones was known for her "infectious smile and genuine spirit.

"We, as neighbors and hockey family from Roseville and Gustavus, are deeply saddened to share the tragic news of Jori Jones, a beloved Raider Alumni and current Gustavus Student Athlete, who tragically lost her life in a recent car accident. Jori was a talented athlete and a beautiful soul, known for her infectious smile and genuine spirit," the post read.

It continued:

"The Jones family has been an integral part of our community, and our hearts go out to Britt, Jon, Kylie, and Beckam during this incredibly difficult time."

The post urged individuals to contribute to the fund to help Jori's family. The GoFundMe page aims to collect $85,000 and has earned $72,103 with the help of 852 donations as of this writing.

Sports venue Hidden Pines Ranch paid tribute to the late athlete on Facebook and mentioned how grateful they were to have worked with her.

"Her family let us know that it was her dream job to be a camp counselor, and we are so grateful to have had her on staff for two summers at HPR. To know Jori was to love her," they wrote.

Jori Jones was a member of the women's hockey team at Gustavus Adolphus College, as per People. She represented Roseville in various games and events after joining the National Honor Society.

Her father was also a part of the Roseville Area Youth Hockey Association as a coach.