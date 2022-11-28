What is Rita Ora's net worth? Fortune revealed as Calvin Harris denies producing ex's unreleased album 

Calvin Harris has finally spoken out and shut down rumors of producing an album for his ex, Rita Ora, a British actress and singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $30 million.

All of this came after writer George Griffiths recently took to Twitter to talk about how the unreleased song would have made Rita Ora a superstar. On November 27, George tweeted:

“A reminder that if Rita's Calvin Harris produced second album (i will never let you down was the first of MANY tracks) hadn’t been torpedoed, she would have probably been one of the biggest pop stars in the world for like 2 years, I have never gotten over it.”

george griffiths @georgegriffiths a reminder that if rita’s calvin harris produced second album (i will never let you down was the first of MANY tracks) hadn’t been torpedoed she would have probably been one of the biggest pop stars in the world for like 2 years, i have never gotten over it a reminder that if rita’s calvin harris produced second album (i will never let you down was the first of MANY tracks) hadn’t been torpedoed she would have probably been one of the biggest pop stars in the world for like 2 years, i have never gotten over it

However, Calvin Harris tweeted a reply to the post, in which he dismissed the rumor as a "myth":

“Entire thing is a myth, there is one unreleased song I worked on, and it isn’t good."

Calvin Harris @CalvinHarris @georgegriffiths Entire thing is a myth, there is one unreleased song i worked on and it isn’t good @georgegriffiths Entire thing is a myth, there is one unreleased song i worked on and it isn’t good

The tweets came after a recent interview of Rita Ora, where she opened up about how her second album was "scrapped."

How does Rita Ora make her fortune? Details about her $30 million net worth explored

Rita Ora rose to prominence in 2012, after her song, Hot Right Now, became a smashing hit. The song propelled her to success as it topped many charts in the USA and UK.

While the singer has only released two studio albums so far, she has done a lot of work in film and shows, which has earned her fame and fortune. With a net worth of $30 million, the singer is the owner of many properties in London and Manchester.

That apart, she also owns a number of cars, including a Jaguar F type, Range Rover, Kia, Volvo, and a few more. A significant portion of her earnings also come from brand endorsements and collaborations with big names in fashion.

Furthermore, the singer is said to have a yearly salary of more than $2 million, which is a contributing factor to her immense net worth.

What is the Rita Ora and Calvin Harris drama about? Ora opens up about her second album being scrapped

Rita Ora and Calvin Harris dated back in 2013 and were reportedly in a relationship for about a year.

The duo also worked together on the hit song, I Will Never Let You Down. However, a few months down the line, the two called off their relationship in 2014, with Harris publicly declaring the break-up via a tweet.

Soon after, rumors about Calvin pulling some songs from Rita’s second album began making rounds on the internet. Things got even messier when Rita confirmed that Harris had blocked his ex-girlfriend from performing their song, I Will Never Let You Down, at the Teen Choice Awards.

In 2015, Rita Ora sued Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, as she accused the label of "neglect" when it came to her album. While the case was settled in 2016, in a number of interviews thereafter, Ora addressed the news about her second album being delayed because of her breakup.

What did Rita Ora say in her recent interview?

Rita Ora Street Team @RitaOStreetTeam



Louis Theroux meets global popstar Rita Ora for a revealing conversation about her musical career, dealing with press scrutiny and her family’s arrival in the UK as refugees.



BBC Two

Tuesday 29th November

9:30pm GMT Louis Theroux Interviews…Rita OraLouis Theroux meets global popstar Rita Ora for a revealing conversation about her musical career, dealing with press scrutiny and her family’s arrival in the UK as refugees.BBC TwoTuesday 29th November9:30pm GMT Louis Theroux Interviews…Rita Ora Louis Theroux meets global popstar Rita Ora for a revealing conversation about her musical career, dealing with press scrutiny and her family’s arrival in the UK as refugees.📺 BBC Two📅 Tuesday 29th November 🕘 9:30pm GMT https://t.co/1TjRDctfMJ

Opening up about the controversy surrounding her second album, in a recent interview with Louis Theroux, Ora said:

"I don’t know. I was recording for two or three years straight. There was a whole moment that was about to happen, I recorded a music video, and they scrapped it. I felt really disappointed, like I’d let them down."

During the interview, she also addressed speculation about her apparent feud with Rihanna. Clearing the air, she said:

"I can’t speak for other people but I think publicly they always put women against each other. I’ve been nothing but a fan and respectful of her and I always will be."

While Rita Ora has never specifically mentioned Calvin Harris’ name or accused him of shelving her 2nd album, the rumor has floated around the internet for roughly eight years now.

Poll : 0 votes