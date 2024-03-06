The Masked Singer season 11 trailer breakdown- 4 major takeaways

The Masked Singer is a singing competition series set to air on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, on Fox. Fans are excited to see what the new season has in store for them after one of the most hit reality series is back with its eleventh season.

The first look clip for season 11 was posted to The Masked Singer's official YouTube channel on February 26, 2024. Its description explains the show format and gives a glimpse into what the upcoming season is about:

"With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The singers may attempt to throw off the crowd, but keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. Each week, a singer is eliminated -- and then reveals his or her true identity."

The Masked Singer trailer further states who the judges' panel will be this new season, hinting at a new judge appearance:

"Hosted by Nick Cannon, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, “The Masked Singer’' is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, concealing his or her identity."

The Masked Singer season 11: First look trailer breakdown

New Themes and Costumes

The one-minute clip teases new participating contestants including Gumball, Lizard, Ugly Sweater, Goldfish, Starfish, and Book. Furthermore, a brief look into theme nights showcased how the upcoming episodes will include a tribute to iconic stars Billy Joel and Queen.

To find out who is behind these costumes, fans have to tune in with the season premiere. The trailer ended with the host Nick inviting everyone to join him for a season filled with fun and laughter:

"Join us for the most sensational star-studded season yet only on Fox!"

Rita Ora as the new Judge

After the new season renewal was made official back in September 2023, it was revealed that Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thickie will be returning as the season 11 judges alongside a new judge Rita Ora.

In The Masked Singer trailer, Rita made an official announcement of joining the panelists sharing how excited she is:

"I am so thrilled to be stepping in as season 11's new panelist."

Exciting Performances

It was also disclosed that the season 11 episodes will celebrate The Wizard of Oz's 85th anniversary and Transformers' 40th anniversary. A few of the other themes include Girl Groups, Sound Track of My Life, TV Theme Night, and Shower Anthems.

16 celebrity contestants alongside guest appearances and three wild card entries will be competing for The Golden Mask trophy:

"The stage is set, the masks are on and the competition is fierce."

Nick Cannon as the Show Host

The trailer shows Nick Cannon excited about the new season teasing new performances, costumes, and shocking final reveals. The American television host is thrilled to be back, even though he couldn't reveal much information, the trailer promises interesting and hooking episodes:

"The Masked Singer is back with a bang!"

Don't forget to stream The Masked Singer premiere on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 8 PM ET exclusively on Fox. Episode 1 will be available to stream the next day on Hulu Plus.