The Masked Singer season 11: Release timings for all regions

The Masked Singer season 11 is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, on Fox. Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke will return for the panel of judges alongside host Nick Cannon. Rita Ora will also join the judges' panel this season.

As per the video shared on The Masked Singer's official YouTube channel on Friday, in which viewers were introduced to the new judge, the description of the upcoming season read:

"The Masked Singer is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, concealing his or her identity."

It further elaborated on the rules of the singing competition series, shed light on the elimination process, and more as it continued:

"With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers, and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The singers may attempt to throw off the crowd, but keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. Each week, a singer is eliminated -- and then reveals his or her true identity."

The Masked Singer season 11 will premiere at 8 pm ET/PT on Wednesday, March 6, 2024

The American reality series has already introduced fans to some of the contestants including Gumball, Lizard, Ugly Sweater, Goldfish, Starfish, and Book. As per Entertainment Weekly, it has been confirmed that 16 masked stars will compete in The Masked Singer season 11, including three wild cards. Fans are now eager to learn which celebrities are behind the all-new masks.

Each episode will also have a distinct theme. According to Variety, the themes of the upcoming episodes will include The Wizard Of Oz, Transformers, Girl Groups, Soundtrack of My Life, TV Theme Night, Shower Anthems, and more. The contestants will also reportedly pay tribute to iconic artists such as Billy Joel and Queen.

Episode 1 of the much-awaited reality show will air from 8 to 9 pm ET/PT exclusively on Fox on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Here are the release timings for fans across the globe:

Time Zone Time and Date Australian Central Time Zone 10:30 am Thursday, March 7, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 10:00 am Thursday, March 7, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 9:00 am Thursday, March 7, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am Thursday, March 7, 2024 Central European Time 2:00 am Thursday, March 7, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00 am Thursday, March 7, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 8:00 pm Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Pacific Standard Time 5:00 pm Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Viewers can also stream The Masked Singer season 11 on platforms such as Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi, and On Demand.

Who won season 10 of the show?

Last season, Ne-Yo (Cow) was crowned the champion, after John Schneider as Donut, Janel Parrish as Gazelle, and Macy Gray as Sea Queen made it to the finale.

Ne-Yo expressed his happiness as he told People that he would place his trophy "right next to the Grammys."

"The Golden Mask trophy is going to live in the same place that my Grammys and every other award that I've ever won lived, and that is at my mother's home. My mom has this huge cabinet full of my accomplishments, and we have moved things around and prepared a space for that big, beautiful golden Masked Singer trophy, right next to the Grammys," he said.

While viewers wait for season 11 to premiere, they can stream the previous installments on Fox.