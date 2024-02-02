The Masked Singer Season 11: Release date and time, what to expect and more

The Masked Singer season 11 release date was announced on September 13, 2023. Since then, fans have been patiently waiting for the upcoming season. The show description according to the season 11 teaser on YouTube is as follows:

"The Masked Singer’' is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, concealing his or her identity."

Explaining the show format further, it states:

"With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers, and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The singers may attempt to throw off the crowd, but keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. Each week, a singer is eliminated -- and then reveals his or her true identity."

Host Nick Cannon alongside panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora, and Robin Thicke will return on The Masked Singer season 11, which premieres on FOX at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

What to expect from The Masked Singer season 11?

The American reality singing competition has introduced its viewers to new characters Gumball, Lizard, Ugly Sweater, Goldfish, Starfish, and Book. This time, Nicole Scherzinger won't be returning as a panelist on The Masked Singer season 11, instead Rita Ora will be taking his place.

According to Variety, season 11 is set to release in March and will focus on episodes with themes of The Wizard of Oz and Transformers, to celebrate its 85th and 40th anniversary respectively. Episodes with tributes to legendary artists will include Billy Joel Night and Queen Night.

Girl Groups, Soundtrack of My Life, TV Theme Night, and Shower Anthems will be some of the themes as well. Competing for The Golden Mask trophy, 16 celebrity singers and three wild card entries will be making an appearance on The Masked Singer season 11.

To watch the upcoming season, stream the first episode on FOX at 8 p.m. ET, on 6 March 2024. The premiere will be available to watch on either FuboTV or Hulu Plus the next day.

What happened on The Masked Singer season 10?

The Masked Singer season 10 was full of surprises, entertainment, impressive costumes, and exciting themes. Out of 16 contestants, only four made it to the finale: Ne-Yo as Cow, John Schneider as Donut, Janel Parrish as Gazelle, and Macy Gray as Sea Queen.

Last season's featured celebrities list alongside guest singer Demi Lovato as Anonymouse, was as follows:

Ne-Yo as Cow

John Schneider as Donut

Macy Gray as Sea Queen

Janel Parrish as Gazelle

John Oates as Anteater

Keysia Cole as Candelabra

Sebastian Bach as Tiki

Ginuwine as Husky

Ashley Parker Angel as S’more

Metta World Peace as Cuddle Monster

Luann de Lesseps as Hibiscus

Tyler Posey as Hawk

Billie Jean King as Royal Hen

Michael Rapaport as Pickle

Tom Sandoval as Diver

Anthony Anderson as Rubber Ducky

Ne-Yo was crowned the champion at the end. The 44-year-old Grammy winner and R&B singer was proud to win The Golden Mask trophy for season 10. In an interview with People on February 1, 2024, he expressed how he felt after being declared a winner:

"The Golden Mask trophy is going to live in the same place that my Grammys and every other award that I've ever won lived, and that is at my mother's home."

He continued:

"My mom has this huge cabinet full of my accomplishments, and we have moved things around and prepared a space for that big, beautiful golden Masked Singer trophy, right next to the Grammys."

To binge-watch previous seasons of The Masked Singer, apart from streaming on Fox, subscribing to Tubi TV is also a great option.