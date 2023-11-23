Why is The Masked Singer not on tonight?

The Masked Singer, Fox's unique celebrity singing competition, is not airing a new episode this week. The show is currently on season 10 and airs a new episode every Wednesday, with the exception of this week due to Thanksgiving.

The show has already seen groups A, B, and C compete in their preliminary rounds and are set to begin their finals. The first group back will be group A, which will compete in a Disco-themed competition next week. To make up for lost time, the show will re-air the Trolls night segment ahead of the holiday.

Tune in next week on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, to watch an all-new episode of The Masked Singer season 10 on Fox.

Celebrities revealed in The Masked Singer season 10 so far

While The Masked Singer season 10 isn't airing a new segment this week, in last week's episode, which aired on November 15, 2023, Cuddle Monster was eliminated and its true identity was revealed. The adorable pink costume belonged to former NBA star Metta Sandiford-Artest also known as Metta World Peace or Ron Artest.

Episode 8, which was themed One Hit Wonders, saw a housewife go home. Hibiscus was revealed to be Luann de Lesseps from the Real Housewives of New York City. Prior to her, during The Masked Singer's Harry Potter Night, which aired on October 25, Hawk was revealed to be Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey.

Royal Hen's identity was revealed during Elton John Night, which aired on October 18. The man behind the mask was tennis legend Billie Jean King. On October 11, 2023, a well-liked costume, Pickle was revealed to be actor and comedian Michael Rapaport during 2000's Night.

On October 4, 2023, another reality star was unmasked on the show. During NFL Night, Diver was revealed to be the infamous Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval. During the premiere of The Masked Singer season 10, which aired on September 27, 2023, Group A put on quite a show. However, one mask, Rubber Ducky, didn't match up to the others and was eliminated. The celebrity behind the mask was revealed to be Anthony Anderson from Black-ish.

Which costumes are yet to be unmasked?

While various costumes have been eliminated, there are still plenty who remain. Read ahead to know the remaining masked celebrities.

Donut

The Masked Singer season 10 contestant's first performance on stage was Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede. His second performance was I Do (Cherish You) by 98 Degrees.

The judges believe that he could be Sylvester Stallone, Jeff Bridges, Tom Jones, Stanley Tucci, or Engelbert Humperdinck.

Anteater

Anteater first sang Walking in Memphis by Marc Cohn followed by I Want It That Way by Backstreet Boys. The judges believe he could be Rick Springfield, John Cougar Mellencamp, Bryan Adams, Willie Nelson, or Paul Simon.

Candelabra

The contestant's first performance was 1 Thing by Amerie followed by All My Life by K-Ci & JoJo. Judges believe she could be Mariah Carey, Regina Hall, Brandy, Anika Noni Rose, Keyshia Cole, Ashanti, or Kelly Rowland.

Sea Queen

During her first performance, the contestant sang Love Potion No. 9 by The Searchers. Judges believe she could be Erykah Badu, Queen Latifah, or Jenifer Lewis.

Husky

The contestant sang Bennie and the Jets by Elton John during his first performance followed by Super Freak by Ricky James. Judges believe Husky could be Babyface, Terrence Howard, Morris Chestnut, Tank, Ginuwine, or Brian McKnight.

Tiki

Tiki's first performance was Goodbye Yellow Brick Road by Elton John followed by Magic by Pilot. The judges believe that The Masked Singer season 10 contestant could be John Stamos, David Lee Roth, Robert Plant, Dave Grohl, or Jon Bon Jovi.

Gazelle

The contestant first sang Uninvited by Alanis Morisette followed by The One That Got Away by Katy Perry. Judges believe she could be Camila Mendes, Lucy Hale, Vanessa Hudgens, Leighton Meester, Constance Wu, Auliʻi Cravalho, Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, or Ashley Tisdale.

S'more

The costume first took the stage with Slow Hands by Niall Horan, followed by singing Moves Like Jagger by Maroon 5. Judges believe he could be Joey McIntyre, Justin Guarini, Kevin Richardson, JC Chasez, Simu Liu, Jordan Knight, James Marsden, Rob Thomas, or Ashley Parker Angel.

Cow

Cow first sang Bones by Imagine Dragon on the Fox show. This was followed by him singing Treasure by Bruno Mars. His third performance was Cry Me a River by Justin Timberlake. Judges believe he could be Shawn Stockman, Usher, Leslie Odom Jr., Trey Songz, Ne-Yo, Mario, Nelly, Jason Derulo, or Taye Diggs.

Tune in next week on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, to watch an all-new episode of The Masked Singer season 10 on Fox.