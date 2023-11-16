Who was eliminated from The Masked Singer season 10 episode 8? Recap and more details explored

MBC and Fox’s The Masked Singer released season 10 episode 8 on November 14, 2023. The episode, titled Trolls Night, included boy band music from the 16 masked contestants.

With host Nick Cannon at his charismatic best, viewers and judges spent much of the night trying to guess the artists who performed for them. With noted panelists such as Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger present, the identity of the celebrity proved to be highly difficult to guess.

Cuddle Monster was eliminated from episode 8 of season 10 of The Masked Singer, and his identity was revealed to be former NBA star Metta World Peace.

Cuddle Monster’s identity revealed on latest The Masked Singer episode

The episode resulted in the Cuddle Monster’s identity being revealed. However, a range of other top performances also took place on the night. For example, Anteater started things off with a soulful rendition of I Want It That Way.

Originally sung by the Backstreet Boys, the song proved to be highly entertaining for viewers and judges alike. Anteater provided the judges with visual cues, such as a unique coin featuring pictures of Jenny and Nicole and toy race cars.

Furthermore, the second performance on the night came by Candelabra, who performed to All My Life, originally created by K-Ci and JoJo. Candelabra claimed that she was a famous diva but the judges failed to guess her name correctly.

The third performance of the night came from Donut, who performed on I Do which is originally a 98 Degrees song. The performance and the rendition in itself moved the audience and the visual clues on offer included a #1 poster on a film slate.

The Masked Singer also saw the introduction of a wildcard contestant in the form of Cuddle Monster. His identity was later revealed, as the singer’s rendition of the You Got It song by New Kids on the Block was not perfectly pulled off.

The cuddle monster, who was revealed to be Metta World Peace, ended up making a couple of mistakes which led to doubts over his future on the show.

Regardless, once the votes from the audience came in, the likes of Candelabra and Donut ended up safe. Both Cuddle Monster and Anteater were involved in a 1-on-1 competition which saw the two perform to multiple songs. Cuddle Monster was eventually eliminated and it was Anteater who qualified for the Group C Finale.

Metta World Peace is one of the few contestants who were not directly involved in the music industry. He is a former NBA player and has played alongside some legends such as Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. World Peace is himself a former NBA All-Star and a Defensive Player of the Year, which makes him one of the more popular names on the show.

Subsequent episodes of The Masked Singer are released on Fox at 8 PM ET, every Wednesday.