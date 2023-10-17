The Masked Singer season 10 - Elton John Night air time for all timezones  

The Masked Singer season 10 has been taking the world of showbiz by storm ever since it premiere in September 2023. The upcoming episode of Fox's suspenseful music competition is poised to be a mega celebration to honor the legendary musician Elton John.

In addition to the 16 staples, this installment will also feature 4 new characters competing on the special night set to air tomorrow, October 18. Following suit of other episodes from the milestone season, this episode will air at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

The mystery celebrity characters set to make their debut in The Masked Singer season 10 arena, particularly in A Celebration of Elton John episode, include Hawk, Husky, Royal Hen, and Tiki. Additionally, the episode promises the return of dynamic host Nick Cannon, along with the distinguished judging panel, namely Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Ken Jeong.

As the premiere night reveal of the landmark season confirmed viewers' speculations that Anonymouse was Demi Lovato, fans eagerly await details about the curious new additions, hoping to discern their identities and anticipate what's in store.

The Masked Singer season 10 - What to expect from the Elton John Night?

The Masked Singer season 10 Elton John night promo teased the viewers with a snippet of judge Robin Thicke's performance of Tiny Dancer, one of John's timeless classics.

Adding to the nail-biting anticipation of the episode is an explosive reveal of a special appearance that is expected to be so emotional that it will leave "everyone still standing." The impactful entry compels Judge Ken to excitedly exclaim, "Legend!" as host Nick announces,

"We have an icon in the building."

Other breadcrumbs dropped by Fox included sneak peeks of the new additions that are poised to set the stage ablaze with their power-packed performances. The 4 contestants that will be joining the roster of celebrities competing in this mysterious singing reality TV series this episode will include — Hawk, Husky, Royal Hen, and Tiki forming Group B.

1) The Hawk

The Masked Singer season 10 Elton John Night preview teased the Hawk's dynamic stage presence, backed by pyrotechnics and a guitar-playing ensemble. His energetic declaration in The Masked Singer First Look clip also supplemented his vibrant persona, hinting at his prowess as a skilled performer.

"See you on show day, baby! Wooo!,"

2) The Husky

During The Masked Singer season 10 premiere accompanied by the appearance of a 10 million dollar bill bearing Husky's image, Husky dropped a cryptic hint, stating,

"Don't go barking up the wrong tree. Listen! Here's 10 million hints at who I am,"

This detail implies Husky's potential record-breaking sales, successful movie box office earnings, or a significant online fan base, hinting at his widespread fame. The fervent response from the audience to Husky's dynamic performance suggests his familiarity and comfort with live performances.

3) The Royal Hen

Royal Hen mirrors the unused French Hen costume from the previous season. The distinguished ensemble includes a black hat with an orange plume, shimmering blue pants, and striking purple boots adorned with red flowers.

During the premiere, a compelling clue hinted at its global recognition for remarkable achievement, while the sneak peek showcased her gracefully synchronizing movements to the music, thereby amplifying the anticipation for her performance.

Royal Hen's clue revealed,

"I'm not only known in America, but, because of what I did, I'm known around the world."

4) The Tiki

The Masked Singer season 10 First Look clip for the season highlighted Tiki's energetic stage presence, with an impressive, high-pitched vocal performance that foreshadowed an electrifying rock act, possibly for this upcoming Elton John Night itself.

The Masked Singer season 10 - Air time as per timezones

The upcoming Elton John Night in The Masked Singer season 10 is poised to honor the remarkable legacy of the legendary musician. A sneak peek reveals Nick and the panelists clad in attire paying homage to Elton's signature fashion sense. With an extensive repertoire spanning decades, the show is primed to feature a rich selection of his timeless melodies.

Notably, the compelling performances by Group A contestants have established a formidable benchmark for Group B, fostering anticipation for their upcoming showcases. The climax of The Masked Singer Elton John Night promises a thrilling spectacle, culminating in the unveiling of the celebrated star behind the mask.

Catch The Masked Singer season 10 airing on FOX every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

Country (Timezone) Air Date Air Time East Coast of the US (ET) October 18, 2023 8:00 pm Midwest of the US (CT) October 18, 2023 7:00 pm Mountain Time (MT) October 18, 2023 6:00 pm West Coast of the US (PT) October 18, 2023 5:00 pm Alaska (AKT) October 18, 2023 4:00 pm Hawaii (HAT) October 18, 2023 2:00 pm England (BST) October 19, 2023 1:00 am Spain (CEST) October 19, 2023 2:00 am Germany (CEST) October 19, 2023 2:00 am Italy (CEST) October 19, 2023 2:00 am France (CEST) October 19, 2023 2:00 am Australia (AEST) October 19, 2023 10:00 am Japan (JST) October 19, 2023 9:00 am South Korea (KST) October 19, 2023 9:00 am India (IST) October 19, 2023 5:30 am

Tune in to the enigmatic reality competition on Wednesday — to join in the celebration of musical legend Elton John through an array of electrifying musical performances by these talented powerhouses.