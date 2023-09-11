Who is Anonymouse? Pop star revealed to be special mystery guest on The Masked Singer season 10

The hit reality TV show The Masked Singer reached an impressive milestone on Sunday night, celebrating its 10th season with a spectacular standalone episode that coincided with the kickoff of the NFL's 104th season. An anonymous singer decked in a mouse costume wore a leather jacket, tulle skirt, boots, and a bow as they took the stage.

While fans tried to guess the identity of the artist, they were taken by surprise when Anonymouse removed their mask and revealed that they were Demi Lovato in the episode's finale. The crowd cheered as the pop sensation performed a breathtaking rendition of Heart's classic hit, What About Love?

While the official competition won't commence for a few more weeks, the special episode treated fans to unforgettable performances by some of The Masked Singer's alumni, including Michelle Williams, Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, Bow Wow, and others.

Demi Lovato performs as an Anonymouse on The Masked Singer 10 ahead of upcoming album Revamped

Fans of the popular TV show The Masked Singer were in for a big surprise during the premiere of its 10th season. At the end of the special episode on Sunday night, it was revealed that the mysterious Anonymouse was none other than American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato.

Lovato, a well-known singer and actor, made a special appearance as Anonymouse for this unique episode. Although she wasn't part of the competition and won't be returning in the weeks to come, her performance was a thrilling treat for fans.

The name 'Anonymouse' itself was a clever hint, as Demi Lovato began her career with Disney, often called the Mouse House. She rose to fans after starring in popular shows like Camp Rock and Sonny with a Chance.

Before the big reveal, the panelists of the show tried to guess the singer's identity. They threw out names like Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, and, of course, Demi Lovato. However, ultimately, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg correctly identified Demi Lovato as Anonymouse. Ken Jeong, however, thought it might be Lady Gaga.

Demi Lovato's appearance on The Masked Singer was not only a surprise for fans but was also perfectly timed with the release of her upcoming album, Revamped, which is set to launch on September 15. This album will comprise 10 of Demi's songs that she has re-recorded with a rock twist.

Fans can also catch her live performance at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

The Masked Singer season 10 promises more excitement, surprises, and fantastic performances. With host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke returning, this season is off to a great start with Demi Lovato's unforgettable guest appearance as Anonymouse.