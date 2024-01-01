Dionne Warwick's elimination on The Masked Singer UK sparks allegations of show-fixing

The latest episode of The Masked Singer saw the unmasking of the first celebrity on the show, revealing a genuine music legend in the form of Dionne Warwick. Warwick was disguised as Weather and had immediately given away her identity. The elimination unfolded during the January 1 episode of the recently released The Masked Singer Season 11.

However, many fans believe that the judges already knew who they were dealing with, and Warwick had already planned for a cameo appearance on the show. A five-time Grammy Winner, Dionne is easily one of the biggest musicians who have appeared on the show.

A part of the reason behind the fans’ anger was undoubtedly because she walked off a bit too quickly for their liking. A range of viewers ended up claiming that Warwick was simply one of the best singers on the show, which means she could not have been voted out if the voters had been fair.

This effectively brought forth allegations of the show being fixed, with Fox not having responded to the comments until now.

The Masked Singer accused of fixing the show after Dionne Warwick’s elimination

Weather faced the prospect of being eliminated alongside two other contestants in a recent episode of The Masked Singer. The judges seemed confident about who they were, and Weather eventually lost the vote, which meant that it was her identity that would have been revealed.

Warwick had initially given the following clue about her identity:

"Sun, wind, and rain are key parts of my core, but one of the panelists has seen me before."

The singer effectively claimed that she had been on a previous iteration of The Masked Singer as well, claiming that only one of the judges had seen her before. She referred to Blues music, and just her singing seemed enough for the judges to know who she was.

Weather was in the bottom three, alongside Maypole and Dippy Egg. Many fans reacted to the situation, claiming that The Masked Singer had obviously been rigged.

People were certain that Warwick was, in truth, only signed on for a short period of time, which was why her elimination on the episode was guaranteed. Others claimed that there was no chance someone as legendary as Dionne Warwick could be voted out, considering the kind of competition that she was up against.

Of course, it cannot be said for certain whether there was any truth in viewers’ claims. Fans said that the fix was too obvious to be pulled off by the show and that the show should have done the honest thing and simply revealed that Warwick had only been signed for one episode.

Regardless, the network itself has not commented on the matter, and it is unknown whether the claims have any veracity to them. However, most will agree that the way Dionne Warwick was voted out was bound to raise questions from fans.

The Masked Singer continues on Fox with Season 11 in the coming days.