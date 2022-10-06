Which NBA players have competed on 'The Masked Singer'? All you need to know

NBA players may be seen as some of the most intimidating human beings on the planet, but that doesn't mean they can't have a little fun. Over the years, we've seen players participate in comedic commercials, make guest appearances on TV shows, and even make their own movies.

"The Masked Singer" is a televised American singing competition. What makes this show unique is that singers conceal their identities by wearing the wackiest outfits possible. While in their costumes, celebrities face off against each other following standard singing competition rules. Once a singer is eliminated, they reveal their identity to the audience.

The NBA may be the home of competitive basketball, but that doesn't mean that the professional players are not talented in other things. That said, here are all of the players who have competed on "The Masked Singer."

Dwight Howard is one of the league's goofiest players ever. He loves to mess around with his teammates, fellow All-Stars, and the staff. In fact, there's a whole library of videos featuring all of his funny moments throughout his career. However, Howard isn't someone that would strike us as a talented singer.

While on "The Masked Singer," Dwight Howard shocked the world with his singing abilities. Howard performed "Tutti Frutti" by Little Richard while sporting an octopus costume. The song he performed was relatively easy, but that doesn't mean his performance was a sleeper. Howard stole the show with his energetic choreography, which had some fans rooting for him to advance to the next round.

If we're going to talk about an NBA player who everyone knows can sing, Victor Oladipo is one of the top guys on that list. Back in 2018, Oladipo released "V.O.", his first and only album so far. It has eight songs featuring several artists like Tory Lanez, Eric Bellinger, PnB Rock, and Trey Songz. Nobody can deny his talents as a singer. In fact, some might say that he's the most talented singer in the NBA.

Victor Oladipo nearly won Season 2 of "The Masked Singer." He was eliminated just a week before the finale. Oladipo put on some beautiful performances with his smooth and cool vocals.

Here's a full list of all the songs he performed in the span of nine weeks:

"Easy" by Commodores

"Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves

"Ain't Too Proud to Beg" by The Temptations

"Haven't Met You Yet" by Michael Bublé

"Ordinary People" by John Legend

"Winter Wonderland" by Bing Crosby

Another surprising contestant on this list is Lonzo Ball. Aside from playing basketball and dreaming of becoming an NBA player, we had no clue that music was a passion of Ball's.

When Lonzo had to unmask himself, nobody expected it to be him. Literally everyone, especially Ken Jeong, was in shock after the revelation. Ball then explained to the crowd that he has a passion for music and apparently loves to perform.

Ball said: "I love music. I love performing, so this kind of brought it all together. Doing what I love to do without anybody judging me, not knowing who I am. I had a lot of fun performing for y'all."

