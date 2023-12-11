The Masked Singer season 10 Two-Night Event: Everything we know so far

The Masked Singer season 10 which began on September 10, 2023, has now released ten episodes, which have been well received by fans. In the final weeks of the show, fans of The Masked Singer will receive a holiday celebration treat. According to the season 10 description, the show mentions:

“Hosted by Nick Cannon, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, “The Masked Singer’' is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, concealing his or her identity.”

Additionally, it states:

“With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The singers may attempt to throw off the crowd, but keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. Each week, a singer is eliminated -- and then reveals his or her true identity.”

The next segment, titled Holiday Sing-Along, is a two-night event comprising episodes 11 and 12. Episode 11 is scheduled to release on December 12, 2023, while the 12th episode is set to release on December 13, 2023. Furthermore, the synopsis of episodes 11 and 12 mentions the following:

“Celebrating the holidays with a look back at the best moments from Season 10, featuring all-new jaw-dropping surprise performances from Season 10 contestants.”

As part of The Masked Singer season 10 episode 11, fans will be treated to some of the greatest holiday hits from history, while episode 12 will feature the "Group C finals" in which the singers compete for the "finale spot."

What to expect from the two-night event for The Masked Singer Season 10

The trailer for The Masked Singer Season 10 Two-Night Event was released on December 8, 2023. The teaser provides a little more details, such as how fans may attend the two-night event that features a "last group final" and a "holiday sing-along."

"We're stuffing your stocking with two nights of Masked Singer magic. Tuesday it's the two hours of cheer and making spirits bright. Then Wednesday it's the last group final.”

Not only this, the trailer also featured iconic performances from characters such as Gazelle, Sea Queen, and Donut. Jenny McCarthy exclaimed, "Go, girl!" with obvious excitement, and Nicole Scherzinger was equally fired up, declaring, "I feel goosebumps."

In addition to this, fans have experienced a series of wonderful performances and mask revelry, with the following contestants being eliminated:

Tiki: Sebastian Bach Husky: Ginuwine aka Elgin Baylor Lumpkin S'more: Ashley Parker Angel Cuddle Monster: Metta Sandiford-Artest Hibiscus: Luann de Lesseps Hawk: Tyler Posey Royal Hen: Billie Jean King Pickle: Michael Rapaport Diver: Tom Sandoval Rubber Ducky: Anthony Anderson Anonymouse: Demi Lovato

Gazelle, Anteater, Candelabra, Cow, Sea Queen, and Donut are the remaining The Masked Singer season 10 contestants left to be revealed. In the next two episodes of the show, more singers will be unmasked, ensuring more entertainment and fun.

Since the show is expected to have 13 episodes, only one episode will remain by December 13. There are no details about the season 10 finale.

This upcoming December 12 and 13 on Fox, you can catch the season 10 Two-Night Event of The Masked Singer.