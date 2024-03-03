Watch: Rita Ora, Jenny McCarthy gear up to "shake things" on The Masked Singer season 11

The Masked Singer is making its highly anticipated return to Fox with season 11 premiering on Wednesday, March 6, but this time with a brand new panelist. For the first time in the reality show’s history, British musician Rita Ora will join the judges, replacing Nicole Scherzinger. Meanwhile, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke will reprise their roles, with Nick Cannon returning as host.

In the first look promo of season 11, Nick teases, “Listen up the Mask Mayhem is back in full swing.” While Jenny braces fans:

"Let’s shake things up."

Ken Jeong introduces Rita Ora as the newest member of the show’s family, who stated:

"I am so thrilled to be stepping in as season 11's new panelist."

The Masked Singer will bring new episodes themed on vivid classic references, including The Wizard of Oz, to mark the film’s 85th anniversary. In addition to this, Transformers, Shower Anthems, TV Theme Night, Queen Night, and Girl Groups are some of the other themes that the show aims to bring to life on TV.

First look at The Masked Singer season 11

A moment in the promo features Judge Ken Jeong’s hilarious banter with Optimus Prime. In addition to this, some of the costumes competing for the ultimate Golden Mask trophy were revealed to be an Ugly Sweater, Book, Lizard, Starfish, Gumball, and a Goldfish. At one point, Rita Ora and Jenny appear to be flattered by one of the singer’s high notes when the scene cuts to a confessional by the new judge:

"Don't think twice, you and I can be together for the brand new season of The Masked Singer, I'll be waiting for you."

Rita Ora’s recruitment as the new panelist was made official in September 2023. The reality TV show made an announcement on Instagram, stating:

"We're grateful to have the amazing Rita Ora shine her light and join us as a panelist on The Masked Singer Season 11."

As per Billboard, the British musician, in a now-disappeared Instagram story, reacted to the public announcement at the time, stating:

"So happy the secret is finally out. I’m joining the @maskedsingerfox US! Can’t wait to try and guess who’s behind the mask with the other panelists."

Notably, this won’t be the first time Rita Ora will take the position of judge. Previously, she has made appearances on multiple reality shows, including The Voice Australia, The X Factor, and The Voice UK, among others.

Where to watch The Masked Singer season 11?

The upcoming season of the singing reality TV show will premiere on Fox starting March 6, 2024. Viewers can catch new episodes weekly every Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT. Those without cable connections can stream the show on a plethora of streaming sites, including Hulu, Tubi, and Fox.com.

In addition to this, The Masked Singer season 11’s new episode will also be made available for customers on-demand via Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, and YouTube TV, as per Entertainment Weekly.

In season 10, the show concluded with a four-person finale featuring Cow (R&B singer NE-YO), Sea Queen (Macy Gray), Gazelle (Janel Parrish), and Donut (John Schneider). Ultimately, Cow emerged as the ultimate winner and later told People:

"The Golden Mask trophy is going to live in the same place that my Grammys and every other award that I've ever won lived, and that is at my mother's home."

The Masked Singer season 11 will be released on March 6, 2024, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on Fox.