The Masked Singer: Who might be the Ugly Sweater contestant? Clues explored 

Following his incredible performance in the season 11 premiere of The Masked Singer, the Ugly Sweater has been under a lot of scrutiny as fans try to judge who he is. The panelists had their guesses about who the singer could be after he performed The Best by Tina Turner.

The three panelists, including Robert Thicke, Rita Ora, and Ken Jeong, had their guesses about who the Ugly Sweater could be.

Robert mentioned "soulful vocal legends" such as Aaron Neville, Ronald Isely, Eddie Levert, and Charlie Wilson. Rita said Ugly first reminded her of the same and thought of El DeBarge, but then she thought it could be Verdine White from Earth, Wind, and Fire.

Ugly Sweater's introduction on The Masked Singer season 11 premiere

His clue package consisted of many interesting details that could help fans and the panelists pinpoint the exact identity of The Masked Singer. He started his introduction by saying, "When I hit the scene as a young, handsome, Ugly Sweater, I was the epitome of style, on top of the world. But I lost focus, and my whole world unraveled." As he said this, a train sped by him.

As he continued to talk, rain started pouring down. He said, "I went from living in penthouses to sleeping on park benches. My life was hanging on by a thread, and when I hit rock bottom, I realized I had to change. And I started fighting to reclaim my voice." He used a newspaper to cover himself as he tried to sleep in the pouring rain, and the headline said, "Ugly Sweater is unraveling."

He woke up as an alarm went off, the rain stopped, and it was sunny again. He said, "Now, I'm back on top, better than before. So I'm gonna win that trophy for all the people who helped me get back on my feet to live a life that's simply the best."

After his introduction, he left the audience and the panelists awestruck with his performance of The Best by Tina Turner. He had an incredible vocal range and a captivating stage presence, which ascertained his star status.

Another clue was revealed after his performance was done with. The clue was an orange ugly sweater with four eyes sewn on it, with the word "FEATURING" in green. His introduction mentioned him as the epitome of style, which was repeated as he explained, "Ugly Sweater's always in style. Must be why the biggest stars want to work with me."

His reveal is sure to be exciting because all the names the panelists mentioned were legendary, so if he turns out to be one of them, the fans are already witnessing a coveted artist perform.

His introductory story suggests a big high and low in his life, which can be looked for in the lives of the stars guessed by the panelists to see if any of them match. Performances of the guessed stars can also be revisited to match their voices to those of the contestant in question.

The premiere episode of season 11 of The Masked Singer already saw its first self-elimination, as Kevin Hart revealed himself under the Book costume. Now, only the upcoming episodes could tell who among the remaining 15 sustains the competition, which stars come out of the costumes, and which panelist aces the guessing game.