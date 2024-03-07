The Masked Singer season 11 premiere: Recap and more details 

The Masked Singer season 11 premiered on March 6, 2024. The latest season is expected to be electrifying and immensely entertaining as Rita Ora, the famous celebrity and global superstar, has joined the panel of judges on the show. The premiere of the latest season of The Masked Singer kicked off with a memorable performance by her, followed by the introduction of all the contestants.

Apart from Rita Ora, the other familiar panelists on The Masked Singer season 11 include Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke. Nick Cannon has reprised his role as the show's beloved host.

The Masked Singer is based on Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.'s South Korean concept, The King of Mask Singer, according to Fox's official page. A panel of judges and the public vote on the costumes worn by a group of masked celebrities competing against each other in the continuing competition.

Based on the little hints they are given during each show, the panelists make every effort to accurately identify each performer. The identity of the losing celebrity is eventually disclosed at the conclusion of each episode.

What happened in The Masked Singer season 11 premiere?

The premiere of The Masked Singer season 11 took off with a throwback to the previous season, highlighting that the competition was won by Ne-Yo. Moving on, Rita Ora made her appearance on the stage before assuming her seat among the other panelists.

Nick then presented Goldfish, the first competitor of the season. A glass slipper, lip marks, and a jar full of hearts were among the visual cues associated with her. She sang Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire.

Kristin Chenoweth was the first person who immediately sprung to mind as the potential performer behind the mask, partly due to her small stature, versatile vocal range, and charisma on stage. Nevertheless, Goldfish was able to set the ball rolling on a high note with her performance. Rita Ora adored her presence, the strength, and the drama.

Starfish arrived next on the stage of The Masked Singer season 11. Several pictures of Steve Martin and Whitney Houston, a sign with a four-leaf clover and the words "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Starfish," "PA's" sunscreen, and a doll with lemons on it were used as her visual cues.

Starfish then began to perform Madonna's Material Girl. Despite not sounding like a professional vocalist, she was enjoying herself during the performance. The men in black pulled out a clock with the number "50 BILLION" in the middle of it and set it to 9:00 in order to provide another hint about her identity. The panelists guessed her to be either Catherine O’Hara, Cheri Oteri or Molly Shannon.

Ugly Sweater was the third singer of the evening. A record player with a Blue Note record on it, an alarm clock that seems to be set for 2:40, and a rabbit wearing a cap were among his visual cues.

Tina Turner's The Best was sung by Ugly Sweater. His voice was soulful and velvety soft. It's obvious that he's a recording artist or has a really amazing hidden skill. As a result, the panelists made the following predictions about his identity: Verdine White, Nile Rodgers, and Charlie Wilson.

Next up was Lovebird, who sang Home by Phillip Phillips. The panelists guessed him to be either Travis Kelce, Odell Bechham Jr. or Nick Viall.

The last contestant to appear was Book. He sang So Sick by Neo. However, his performance came across as tomfoolery since he didn't really sing and ended up just speaking the lines. The panelists correctly guessed him as not a singer but a comedian. Book was eventually revealed to be Kevin Hart.

The Masked Singer season 11 airs new episodes on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on FOX.