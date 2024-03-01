MasterChef Junior season 9 trailer breakdown- 4 major takeaways

MasterChef Junior is back with a new season full of laughter and fun-filled moments, and junior chefs are ready to test their limits. They will be mentored to improve their cooking skills by this season's judges, father and daughter duo Gordon Ramsay and Tilly Ramsay.

Along with two more judges, Daphne Oz and Aarón Sánchez, 12 new contestants will participate in the Fox cooking competition series. Season 9's judges' reveal was posted on October 12, 2023, followed by the renewal announcement on December 13, 2023.

MasterChef Junior season 9 premiere will release on March 4, 2024. As per the official MasterChef Junior season 9 synopsis posted on Fox, the upcoming season is described as:

"MasterChef Junior follows young home cooks between the ages of 8 and 13 who compete in a series of challenges to win the title of America's next MasterChef Junior, taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money."

MasterChef Junior season 9 is set to release on Monday, March 4, 2024 on Fox

1) Tilly Ramsay's surprise entry

For the new MasterChef Junior season, Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly Ramsay will join the Fox show as judges.

The trailer posted to the official Fox Instagram account shows the father-daughter duo laughing together when Tilly tells one of the participants that the dishes served this season were better than the ones served at her father's restaurant.

In a press release, Allison Wallach, the president of Fox Entertainment, welcomed Tilly to the show.

"And new this season, Gordon’s talented daughter, Tilly, joins him on the judging panel, alongside the amazing Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz. Everyone at Fox and our terrific partners at Endemol Shine North America are delighted to welcome Tilly to the MasterChef Junior family!"

2) New contestants

In the trailer posted to Fox's official Instagram account on Friday, February 23, 2024, we see 12 new faces ready to compete for the grand prize. Gordon Ramsay was impressed by the new contestants and shared how quick-witted these children, aged between 8 and 12, are as learners:

"These kids are taking cooking to the next level. But more importantly, coming up with such amazing ideas, they're super quirky and incredibly competitive."

3) Aarón Sánchez's return

For the new season, Aarón Sánchez returns as the judge. He is looking forward to seeing fresh, new, talented kids ready to embark on a memorable journey on the show. The one-minute clip shows a glimpse of Aarón getting emotional, which seems to be a participant's elimination. He said:

"They have so much love for each other. When one of the kids gets asked to leave, they're hugging it out and everyone's super emotional."

4) Daphne Oz as the new judge

Fans might know Daphne Oz from cooking shows such as The Good Dish. She is also a New York Times best-selling author who wrote Eat Your Heart Out: All-Fun, No-Fuss Food to Celebrate Eating Clean, The Happy Cook, Relish, and The Dorm Room Diet. Daphne has also won an Emmy Award nomination.

The new judge is excited in the trailer as this would be her first time on the show. During a March 23, 2022, interview with Food Sided, she shared her thoughts about the series. Daphe believes it "breaks down barriers" and "fosters a passion within the young cooks."

To stay updated with new announcements and sneak peeks, follow Fox TV and Master Chef Junior's official Instagram account. Stream the season 9 premiere on Fox's cable channel, website, or app. The episode will be available to watch the next day on the streaming platform Hulu.