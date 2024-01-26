Nick Kyrgios has received an invitation from renowned British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to make a surprise appearance on his show 'Kitchen Nightmares.'

The Australian recently launched a video podcast show, 'Good Trouble With Nick Kyrgios,' in collaboration with Naomi Osaka's media company Hana Kuma. In the latest episode, the 28-year-old hosted Ramsay and the duo's conversation shifted to the celebrity chef's hit reality television series 'Kitchen Nightmares.'

The premise of the show revolves around Gordon Ramsay spending a week with a struggling restaurant and attempting to rejuvenate its business. Kyrgios revealed that he was a fan of the reality TV series and followed the episodes.

"So as a fan, I watch Kitchen Nightmares," Nick Kyrgios said (at 8:40).

This prompted Ramsay to invite the Australian onto the show to participate "undercover" as a diner or even one of the kitchen workers. The Brit hilariously visualized the image of witnessing Kyrgios chopping vegetables with the staff.

"I want you to come on one of those shows one day, come undercover as a guest or a diner. I would f**king wet myself, seeing you standing there chopping veggies undercover and no one knowing who you are," Ramsay said.

While Ramsay proposed that they hide Kyrgios' identity with a big beard or a large chef's hat, they both ultimately admitted the difficulty of concealing the Australian in a kitchen.

We’ll get a big beard, get a big chef’s hat. It’ll be very hard to hide you in a f**king kitchen by the way," Ramsay said

"Yeah I know I’d stand out like a sore thumb," Nick Kyrgios responded.

Nick Kyrgios shuts down latest retirement claims, says he's "hungry as ever"

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Nick Kyrgios recently wrote a column where he admitted that his time in the sport "may be over," leading to speculation about his retirement. He also touched upon remaining financially stable after calling time on his playing career by "making really good money commentating on the sport."

However, the Australian later took to social media and shut down all claims that he was hanging up his racquet, declaring he was still driven to compete.

"Hey guys so I’ve woken up today and realized about some articles going around saying that I’m retired and I’m not going to play anymore. And I just want to clear it up like it’s absolute nonsense. Yeah the last year has been tough with injury. My knee, my wrist. But I’m hungry as ever, constantly rehabbing, in the gym," Nick Kyrgios said in a video on Instagram.

Kyrgios also disclosed that his decision to take up a commentary role during the ongoing Australian Open was motivated by his desire to remain a part of the sport.

"Part of the why I’m commentating and doing all things around AO( Australian Open) is to still feel that fire and still be a part of it. So I just wanted to let everyone know, all my fans, I’m coming back. Stay tuned. There is plenty left in the tank. Don’t stress," he added.