“Absolute nonsense” - Nick Kyrgios quashes latest retirement claims, says "there is plenty left in the tank"

Nick Kyrgios has put an end to all speculations regarding his retirement. The Australian recently released a video assuring his fans that he was not going to retire.

In a recently published column in The Sydney Morning Herald, Kyrgios wrote that he knows his time in tennis "may be over". This led to speculations that the Aussie could call time on his career.

But Nick Kyrgios has now quashed all the rumors, releasing a video on Instagram Story to term retirement suggestions as "absolute nonsense". The 28-year-old acknowledged that last year was tough due to injuries, but he was still hungry to play.

"Hey guys so I’ve woken up today and realized about some articles going around saying that I’m retired and I’m not going to play anymore. And I just want to clear it up like it’s absolute nonsense. Yeah the last year has been tough with injury. My knee, my wrist. But I’m hungry as ever, constantly rehabbing, in the gym," said Kyrgios in the video.

The Australian added that he took the commentary gig at the Australian Open to remain close to the game. He reassured his fans that he would make a comeback soon.

"Part of the why I’m commentating and doing all things around AO( Australian Open) is to still feel that fire and still be a part of it. So I just wanted to let everyone know, all my fans, I’m coming back. Stay tuned. There is plenty left in the tank. Don’t stress," said Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios: I won’t be making myself available for the Olympics

Nick Kyrgios pictured at a charity event

Nick Kyrgios revealed in a column for The Sydney Morning Herald that he wouldn't make himself available for the Olympics even if he was fit. The 28-year-old said that he was not treated well by the Australian Olympic Committee during the 2016 Olympics.

"One thing I will guarantee, though, is that if I am fit and ready to play, I won’t be making myself available for the Olympics. The way I was treated by the Australian Olympic Committee and former chef de mission Kitty Chiller will never be forgotten," wrote Kyrgios.

"To ban me from playing at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games was a disgrace. I was No. 13 at the time and had a genuine chance at winning a medal. For them to forbid me from representing my country for behavioral reasons is something that I just can’t forget," Kyrgios added.