Nick Kyrgios has stated that he is contemplating retirement and is looking forward to life after tennis.

Kyrgios has not been in action since the start of last season. He withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open on the eve of the tournament with a knee injury and then underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

His only match in 2023 came in Stuttgart in June, after which he tore a ligament in his right wrist, prompting his withdrawal from the Wimbledon Championships. The firebrand Aussie has not played since.

Despite talk of Kyrgios returning to action this year, he pulled out of the Melbourne Major and has instead been working as a commentator for French broadcaster Eurosport.

In a column for the Sydney Morning Herald, Kyrgios has now disclosed that he has been thinking about calling time on his career.

"The reality is, there is a part of me that knows my time in the sport may be over. And I’m OK with that. It’s a conversation that needed to be had. I’m at a crossroads in my career and have reached a point where life after tennis is a prospect that excites me," he wrote.

The former World No. 13 suggested that he could use his reach and make good money after retirement.

"I could travel the world making really good money commentating on the sport, doing things like I am now with my talk show interviewing guys like Gordon Ramsay and Mike Tyson," he said.

"That’s a life people wish they had. Even the players on the circuit would love to be doing what I am doing now, but they have a different way of thinking. They don’t have the global reach that I do. Otherwise, they would be doing it too," he added.

Nick Kyrgios: "The fire still burns, but it’s not my everything"

Nick Kyrgios is a former World No. 13.

In his column, Nick Kyrgios also admitted that while he has missed playing tennis, he has been happy to be on the sidelines at the 2024 Australian Open. He further said that while he had confidence in his abilities, his body had let him down.

"Even over the past week being at Melbourne Park for the Australian Open, I’ve been happy. Of course, there’s a part of me watching on that would love nothing more than to be out there, especially after what I managed to do at Wimbledon 18 months ago in reaching the final against Novak Djokovic," he said.

"I know I can be one of the best in the world and win major tournaments – if my body lets me. The fire still burns, but it’s not my everything," he added.

While Kyrgios wants to make his comeback in time for the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open this year, he refused to give any guarantees.

"I don’t know when I will be back. I’m hoping I can recover from the wrist injury that required surgery last year in time for Wimbledon and the US Open, but that’s no guarantee. My body may never be the same again and injuries can take you down a different path than you imagined," he expressed.