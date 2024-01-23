WATCH: Novak Djokovic continues bromance with Nick Kyrgios, blows kisses to Aussie during Australian Open QF match

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios' bromance at the 2024 Australian Open has caught everyone's eye. During his quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz, the World No. 1 blew kisses to the Australian, who was commentating on the contest.

The incident occurred after Djokovic won a point during a first-set tie-break to put him 6-1 up. After the point, the 36-year-old pointed to the commentary box where Kyrgios was located and blew him a kiss. The latter could not control his laughter upon seeing this gesture.

You can watch the clip of the incident below:

Expand Tweet

The bromance continued after the match as well as Kyrgios joined Djokovic for his on-court interview. The latter mentioned that he missed seeing Kyrgios play and appreciated him for the good work he has been doing in the commentary box.

"Great to see you. Looking good in that booth. But looking better here. Hopefully with a racquet also soon. We miss Nick. Come on, guys. Show him some love," Djokovic said.

While Kyrgios has been breaking new ground after joining the commentary team at Eurosport, Djokovic has been chasing a historic 25th Grand Slam title. He beat Fritz 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to book his berth in the 2024 Australian Open semifinals.

Novak Djokovic on his possible semifinal opponents

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open

During the on-court interview after the quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz, Nick Kyrgios asked Novak Djokovic for his thoughts on his possible semifinal opponents. The Serb will face either Andrey Rublev or Jannik Sinner in the last four.

He was all praise for Rublev, noting that the latter's fourth-round match against Alex de Minaur had the most grueling exchanges he has ever seen at Rod Laver Arena.

"Both Sinner and Rublev are in great form. I watched Rublev the other night against de Minaur. Five sets. Some of the quickest & most grueling exchanges I’ve seen in Rod Laver Arena in years. They both played incredible tennis," said Novak Djokovic.

He also showered praises on Sinner, saying the Italian has been playing his best tennis.

"Sinner is probably playing the tennis of his life. He had a fantastic ending of last season. We had a couple great encounters in Torino & Davis Cup. Very close ones going 7-6, 7-5 in the third(set). I can expect him to always play on the highest level," he added.

Djokovic then humorously invited Kyrgios to join him to watch Sinner and Rublev's quarterfinal match together:

"Let’s get some popcorn, you and I. We’ll chill on the sofa, enjoy the match, & watch them play."

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis