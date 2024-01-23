"I’m just waiting for Novak Djokovic to go, it’s been my plan all along" - Nick Kyrgios on his 'secret tactic' for Grand Slam success

Nick Kyrgios has stated that his plan to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title will be set in motion once Novak Djokovic retires.

In the last five years, Djokovic has won 12 of the 166 Majors in the five years. He was barred from taking part in two of them (Australian Open and US Open in 2022) due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last year, the Serbian came very close to completing a Calander Grand Slam, winning three Slams in Melbourne, Paris, and New York while finishing as the runner-up at the Wimbledon Championships.

Djokovic, along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, has dominated the men's tour for more than two decades. Out of 75 Majors between the 2005 Australian Open and the 2023 US Open, only five finals did not include any of the trio — the 2005 Australian Open, the 2016 Wimbledon Championships, and the 2014, 2020, and 2022 US Opens.

Despite the World No. 1 continuing to have the upper hand at big-ticket events, Kyrgios believes that the ATP tour now has a handful of players who are capable of going the distance at Majors.

“Well, I just look at some of the other guys, [Carlos] Alcaraz, [Jannik] Sinner, [Daniil] Medvedev. He’s always going to be knocking on the door, he might do it, he’s capable of doing it,” he said. (via Eurosport)

“I think there are some other guys there that I would probably say, ‘Look he’s made the quarter-finals of every slam, always knocking on the door of titles’, you never know he might just line up the French one year,” he added.

The Australian, who has barely played since the start of 2023 due to injury troubles, also joked that he will make his comeback and win his maiden Slam title right after Djokovic retires.

“I think when Novak decides to pack it all up you’ll see a bunch of guys winning slams. Secretly that’s my tactic, I’m just waiting for Novak to go, then I’ll go into hibernation, get in the best shape of my life, protected ranking. It’s been my plan all along. Leave me alone Novak,” he stated.

Novak Djokovic to face Taylor Fritz in 2024 Australian Open QFs

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic's title defence at the 2024 Australian Open has slowly gathered steam.

After starting the tournament with hard-fought wins against 18-year-old Dino Prizmic and home favorite Alexei Popyrin, he fared better against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, beating him in straight sets.

Against Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round, the 36-year-old was at his best, registering a quick-fire 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 win to reach the quarterfinals for the 14th time at the Melbourne Major.

Next up for the Serbian is a quarterfinal clash with Taylor Fritz on Tuesday, January 23. If he manages to beat the American, he will face either Jannik Sinner or Andrey Rublev in the semifinals.

