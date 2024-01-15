Novak Djokovic gives a shoutout to Nick Kyrgios after his first commentary gig at the Australian Open, Aussie responds

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic extended their bromance after the Serb sang praises about the Australian's popularity on the tour.

Though he is at the 2024 Australian Open, Kyrgios has swapped his player hat for a commentator's hat. He has joined the Eurosport team as a commentator, and the Australian recently commentated on the Serb's opening-round match against Czech teenager Dino Prizmic.

Post-match, the World No. 1 was quizzed if he knew who commentated on his match. Djokovic promptly answered that it was Kyrgios and then proceeded to shower praises on the Australian.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion spoke about how great it was to have Kyrgios around, adding that the Aussie has been one of the most popular players on tour for the last 5-10 years.

"NK rising, baby. That’s nice. It is great to have him around. Obviously he is one of the most popular tennis player, both men and women tour. No doubt in the last 5-10 years," said Novak Djokovic.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist then chimed in with a cheeky response to the high praise from the World No. 1.

"Hahaha let’s go," responded Kyrgios on social media to a clip of the 24-time Grand Slam champion praising him.

Novak Djokovic had a funny moment with Andre Agassi after his Australian Open 1R match

Noval Djokovic pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Andre Agassi bore witness to the World No. 1's first-round match at the 2024 Australian Open as the 10-time winner began his title defense. The Serb defeated Croatian teenager Dino Prizmic 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 in a gruelling four-hour encounter.

The World No. 1 acknowledged the American legend in the on-court interview, thanking him for gracing the tournament with his presence.

"Of course [I noticed him]. Andre, great to have you, thank you so much for gracing us and the Australian Open with your presence. We haven't seen you in years. Actually, 4-0 and deuce and I made a forehand winner, I smiled at you and I said, 'It's almost like your return,'" Novak Djokovic said.

The Serb then joked about how he lost three games in a row after losing focus because the eight-time Grand Slam champion's presence overwhelmed him.

"After that I lost three games in a row, not your fault, my fault. I lost my focus, but you know, I was inspired by your presence and overwhelmed to see you. Thanks for coming out," added Djokovic.

