"Felt like playing myself in the mirror" - Novak Djokovic praises Dino Prizmic after needing four sets to down the qualifier in Australian Open 1R

Novak Djokovic began his bid for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title in a tightly contested contest, needing four sets to down Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic in the first round on Sunday (January 14).

Djokovic got off to a great start, winning the opening set 6-2. The Serb's 18-year-old opponent, however, surprised fans by taking the second set in a tiebreaker. While the defending champion went ahead by a break in the third set, he quickly surrendered two of his own service games to fall behind 2-3.

With his back against the wall, the 10-time Melbourne titlist went up a gear as he broke Prizmic back twice to take the third 6-3. Djokovic then took an early lead in the fourth set, before completing a 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 win in exactly four hours.

During his post-match interview, Novak Djokovic showered praise on Dino Prizmic, admitting that the Croatian teenager reminded the Serb of himself. He also listed some attributes of the World No. 178's game that impressed him.

"Felt like playing myself in the mirror [...] No weaknesses, really. Service is good, can be better. But he is only 18, and has so much time ahead of him," the 36-year-old said. "He did surprise me, credits to Dino for playing an amazing match."

"For an 18-year-old boy, who made a debut in a Grand Slam, it was amazing. Physically he looks very strong. He has so much potential. He has everything that he needs and can still improve. The way he is mentally present on the court, I like it a lot. He never gives up," Djokovic added.

Novak Djokovic to face either Alexei Popyrin or Marc Polmans in the second round of Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic will likely have to deal with a partisan crowd in Melbourne, considering his next opponent is a local favorite. The Serb will face the winner of World No. 43 Alexei Popyrin and wildcard Marc Polmans.

Djokovic has never met Polmans on the ATP Tour. However, he did face off against Popyrin in the first round of the 2019 Japan Open. The Serb will perhaps have his work cut out against the latter, who possesses some big groundstrokes and a solid first serve.

Should he come through, the 24-time Major winner will then face either five-time Melbourne runner-up Andy Murray, former quarterfinalist Gael Monfils or 30th-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round at Melbourne Park.

