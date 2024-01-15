"Class from Novak Djokovic" "Sportsmanship at it's very best" - Tennis fans delighted with Serb hyping up Dino Prizmic after Australian Open 1R

Tennis fans were delighted to witness Novak Djokovic hyping up 18-year-old Dino Prizmic following their intense first-round match at the 2024 Australian Open.

Djokovic defeated qualifier Prizmic 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 in just over four hours at the Rod Laver Arena. The win propelled the Serb one step closer in his quest for an unprecedented 11th Australian Open title and also marked the longest first-round match of his career.

After the long battle, Djokovic showered the Croat with praise and asked the crowd at the stadium to applaud and show their appreciation. The World No. 1 also requested the cameraman at the arena to focus on Prizmic, while urging the teenager to stand up and bask in the well-deserved applause he was receiving.

Tennis fans were thrilled to witness Novak Djokovic's gesture towards Dino Prizmic. They took to social media to share their delight.

One fan stated that the act of hyping up the crowd in support of the 18-year-old was "class" from the Serb.

"Class from Djokovic asking the crowd to show their appreciation for Prizmic at the end of the match. #AusOpen," a fan posted on X.

Another fan stated that the gesture from the 24-time Gand Slam champion was "sportsmanship at its very best."

"Sportsmanship at it's very best...yet people disrespect this dude soo much," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic on Dino Prizmic: “He is going to do some big things in his career”

At the post-match on-court interview, following his win over Dino Prizmic, Novak Djokovic was all praise for the Croat.

He expressed that he was very impressed with the youngster's skills and game. The Serb also stated that Prizmic is destined "to do some big things in his career."

“I love the way he uses every inch of the court. He is comfortable coming in, he defends incredibly well. Just an amazing performance for someone who is 18 years old and never had an experience of playing on a big stage. Big kudos to him and his team, and I certainly want to be in his corner, so hopefully he will invite me because he is going to do some big things in his career,” he said.

The World No. 1 expressed his admiration for the Croat's mentality and approach to the game and also commended Dino Prizmic's maturity and confidence which he displayed on the court.

“I had an amazing opponent tonight. For an 18-year-old, he played so maturely and confidently on the court, fighting through, not giving up even when he was four down in the fourth set. Impressed with his mentality, with his approach, with his game," the Serb said in his post-match press conference.

“I hear a lot of positive stories about his discipline, his dedication to everyday routines that are making him so physically strong already at 18 and successful. If he continues this way, he's going to have a very bright career ahead of him, no doubt,” he added.

Novak Djokovic will face the winner of the match between Australians Alexei Popyrin and wild card Marc Polmans in the second round at the 2024 Australian Open.

