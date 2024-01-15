Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker recently reacted to the Serb's jest about being distracted by Andre Agassi during his first-round match at the 2024 Australian Open.

Djokovic began his campaign in Melbourne with a victory over 18-year-old qualifier Dino Prizmic. Despite facing challenges, the Serb secured the win after coming back from a set down, triumphing 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4. It was Djokovic's longest first-round Grand Slam match to date, lasting just over four hours.

In his on-court interview following the hard-fought win, the 24-time Grand Slam champion jokingly remarked that a return in the fourth set reminded him of Agassi, who was present in the audience, causing a momentary distraction that resulted in him losing three consecutive games.

"Of course [I noticed him]. Andre, great to have you, thank you so much for gracing us and the Australian Open with your presence. We haven't seen you in years. Actually, 4-0 and deuce and I made a forehand winner, I smiled at you and I said, 'It's almost like your return,'" Djokovic said.

Boris Becker has now reacted to Djokovic and Agassi's lighthearted moment on his Instagram stories, writing:

"Lovely moment."

Boris Becker via Instagram stories

"When it comes to on paper, I don't think you can argue against what Novak Djokovic has done" - Andre Agassi

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Australian Open

Andre Agassi has recently shared his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's tennis prowess, stating to CODE Sports that on paper, the Serb is the greatest of all time. Agassi also discussed how the 'Big 3' brought diversity to tennis with their unique playing styles.

"I'm such a traditionalist for the game itself... when I look at what people bring to the sport, he (Djokovic) has brought so much, unquestionably," Agassi said.

"But then you look at what Roger has brought to the sport -- the elegance and the class and the way that he did it. And then Nadal, the intensity or the ballistic nature in the way he engaged with the game," he added.

The eight-time Grand Slam winner continued:

"All of these guys have broadened tennis. When it comes to on paper, I don't think you can argue against what Novak has done."

Djokovic will face home favorite Alexei Popyrin in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open on Wednesday (January 17) in his bid for an 11th tournament title and 25th Major overall.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi