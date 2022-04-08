“Never stop doing what you love!”: MasterChef Junior fans react to Maclain's shocking elimination in Episode 4

MasterChef Junior Season 8 Episode 4 had a few sweet and stinky challenges as the thirteen contestants fought for a place in the finale. However, Maclain could not impress the judges with his overcooked octopus meal and was eliminated.

Season 8 of MasterChef Junior was filmed in 2019 but only premiered on March 17, 2022 due to a clash in the TV timings with another show. While Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sanchez return for Season 8, Daphine Oz joins as a new judge on MasterChef Junior.

Fans react to MasterChef Junior Season 8 Episode 4

This week’s episode was titled Junior Edition: Donut Holes & Hold Your Nose. The official synopsis of the episode states, "It's donut day with a stinky surprise." As hinted at in the synopsis and the promo of the episode, contestants were asked to make 50 donut holes in 50 minutes.

The challenge was given by the guest cook and daughter of Gordon Ramsay, Tilly Ramsay. While contestants tried their best to make donut holes of all flavors, Freddy was seen flirting with Tilly and even asked her if she liked American boys.

Fans felt that the moment was really cute:

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 #MasterChefJunior Freddy, Tilly is way too old for you. Nice try tho. Freddy, Tilly is way too old for you. Nice try tho. 😂 #MasterChefJunior

Freddy even remained calm during the end of the challenge and was seen eating donut holes when his own tower was incomplete. Fans felt that the moment was adorable:

Chelle @xChelleJay #MasterChefJunior Freddy's tower is incomplete, because he was eating some of them. Freddy's tower is incomplete, because he was eating some of them. 😭 #MasterChefJunior

♥Gods_Gift♥ @Divine_Angel89 Freddy ate some of his donuts and shouldn't have #masterchefjunior Freddy ate some of his donuts and shouldn't have #masterchefjunior

Jeff Harris @JeffHarris7 #MasterChefJunior Freddie appears to be eating more donut holes than he’s actually cooking. Dude! His get up and go has gotten up and went. @MasterChefJrFOX Freddie appears to be eating more donut holes than he’s actually cooking. Dude! His get up and go has gotten up and went. @MasterChefJrFOX #MasterChefJunior https://t.co/aVyh2hdw7f

Three dishes made it to the top. The judges were impressed by Ava's lemon poppyseed donut holes, Ivy's strawberry and orange donuts with sprinkles, and Starla's nutmeg and coconut sugar. The three contestants were protected from today's elimination.

The remaining ten proceeded to the elimination challenge. They were given a mystery box that was apparently very stinky. The box included items like monkfish, octopus, crickets, durian, and frog legs. The contestants were required to make a dish in 60 minutes using at least one ingredient from the box.

Freddie's octopus nicoise salad, Molly's monkfish with homemade biscuits, Maclain's grilled octopus, and Andrew's grilled octopus and crickets failed to impress the judges and landed them in the bottom four.

Maclain's overcooked and oily dish resulted in his elimination, but fans had sweet messages for him:

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 Honestly I was waiting for them to say someone else over Maclain, but yeah he deserved to go home out of the bottom 4. #MasterChefJunior Honestly I was waiting for them to say someone else over Maclain, but yeah he deserved to go home out of the bottom 4. #MasterChefJunior

♥Gods_Gift♥ @Divine_Angel89 Damn Maclain is going home. Freddy is safe once again #masterchefjunior Damn Maclain is going home. Freddy is safe once again #masterchefjunior

Michelle @istolethecatspj I will miss Mclain and his little bowties #MasterChefJunior I will miss Mclain and his little bowties #MasterChefJunior

Epidode 4 of MasterChef Junior ended here. Next week, viewers will see a baby shower challenge between the girls and boys. Fox airs new episodes of MasterChef Junior Season 8 every Thursday at 8.00 pm PT. Fans can also watch previous episodes of the show on Hulu.

Edited by Siddharth Satish