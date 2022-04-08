×
“Never stop doing what you love!”: MasterChef Junior fans react to Maclain's shocking elimination in Episode 4

A still from today&#039;s episode (Image via Instagram/masterchefjunior)
Bhavya Kamra
Modified Apr 08, 2022 08:15 AM IST
MasterChef Junior Season 8 Episode 4 had a few sweet and stinky challenges as the thirteen contestants fought for a place in the finale. However, Maclain could not impress the judges with his overcooked octopus meal and was eliminated.

Season 8 of MasterChef Junior was filmed in 2019 but only premiered on March 17, 2022 due to a clash in the TV timings with another show. While Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sanchez return for Season 8, Daphine Oz joins as a new judge on MasterChef Junior.

Fans react to MasterChef Junior Season 8 Episode 4

This week’s episode was titled Junior Edition: Donut Holes & Hold Your Nose. The official synopsis of the episode states, "It's donut day with a stinky surprise." As hinted at in the synopsis and the promo of the episode, contestants were asked to make 50 donut holes in 50 minutes.

The challenge was given by the guest cook and daughter of Gordon Ramsay, Tilly Ramsay. While contestants tried their best to make donut holes of all flavors, Freddy was seen flirting with Tilly and even asked her if she liked American boys.

Fans felt that the moment was really cute:

Freddie the smooth talker #MasterChefJunior
Who knew that Freddie was such a ladies’ man? @GordonRamsay’s reaction was hysterical! @MasterChefJrFOX #MasterChefJunior
Freddy got game 😂😂😂 #MasterChefJunior https://t.co/5pSnu1detp
Freddy, Tilly is way too old for you. Nice try tho. 😂 #MasterChefJunior
Freddie the smooth talker #MasterChefJunior
@MasterChefJrFOX Freddy out here flirting like 😂😂😂😅 #MasterchefJunior @GordonRamsay

Freddy even remained calm during the end of the challenge and was seen eating donut holes when his own tower was incomplete. Fans felt that the moment was adorable:

Freddy's tower is incomplete, because he was eating some of them. 😭 #MasterChefJunior
Freddy ate some of his donuts and shouldn't have #masterchefjunior
Freddie appears to be eating more donut holes than he’s actually cooking. Dude! His get up and go has gotten up and went. @MasterChefJrFOX #MasterChefJunior https://t.co/aVyh2hdw7f
I hope it was the extras Freddy was eating. #MasterChefJunior

Three dishes made it to the top. The judges were impressed by Ava's lemon poppyseed donut holes, Ivy's strawberry and orange donuts with sprinkles, and Starla's nutmeg and coconut sugar. The three contestants were protected from today's elimination.

The remaining ten proceeded to the elimination challenge. They were given a mystery box that was apparently very stinky. The box included items like monkfish, octopus, crickets, durian, and frog legs. The contestants were required to make a dish in 60 minutes using at least one ingredient from the box.

Freddie's octopus nicoise salad, Molly's monkfish with homemade biscuits, Maclain's grilled octopus, and Andrew's grilled octopus and crickets failed to impress the judges and landed them in the bottom four.

Maclain's overcooked and oily dish resulted in his elimination, but fans had sweet messages for him:

Honestly I was waiting for them to say someone else over Maclain, but yeah he deserved to go home out of the bottom 4. #MasterChefJunior
Damn Maclain is going home. Freddy is safe once again #masterchefjunior
I will miss Mclain and his little bowties #MasterChefJunior
Aww, Maclain!!! I’ll miss you, your penchant for bow ties and stylish hats, and cooking abilities. Never stop doing what you love! @MasterChefJrFOX @GordonRamsay @DaphneOz @AaronSanchez #MasterChefJunior
#MasterChefJunior Oh McClain! I hate seeing any of them go home! Must be so hard on the judges to pick one. @MasterChefJrFOX @DaphneOz
Dang, man. Bye, Maclain. 👋🏾😔 #masterchefjunior
@MasterChefJrFOX Maclain is such a delight!! I am going to miss him. His parents are doing a wonderful job!! #MasterChefJunior
@MasterChefJrFOX Shocking! :) #MasterchefJunior
I had a feeling that Maclain was leaving us.#MasterChefJunior
Maclain. 😭 Good luck out there buddy. #MasterChefJunior
Epidode 4 of MasterChef Junior ended here. Next week, viewers will see a baby shower challenge between the girls and boys. Fox airs new episodes of MasterChef Junior Season 8 every Thursday at 8.00 pm PT. Fans can also watch previous episodes of the show on Hulu.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
