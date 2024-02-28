Masterchef Junior Season 9: Meet the 12 super-talented contestants 

It is once again time to take those kitchen aprons out as Masterchef Junior season 9 premieres on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 8 PM ET on FOX. The latest season will feature twelve fresh contestants between the ages of eight and twelve battling it out for a shot at the MasterChef title, a trophy, and a lucrative prize worth $100,000.

The contestants on Masterchef Junior season 9 will be trained and mentored by an expert panel of judges, including Daphne Oz, Aarón Sánchez, and none other than the renowned celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who shall seamlessly transition from his usual hot-tempered Hell's Kitchen avatar into an affectionate coach for the children.

The latest season of Masterchef Junior is also expected to pack a few surprises as this would be the first time that Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Tilly Ramsay, will join the panel of judges as a fourth judge.

Here's everything we know about the cast of the upcoming season of Masterchef Junior on FOX.

Masterchef Junior season 9 cast details explored

Despite their young age, the home cooks on MasterChef Junior encounter many of the same obstacles as adult competitors on Masterchef, such as Mystery Box challenges, restaurant takeovers, barbecues, and similar events.

Keep reading to learn more about the twelve contestants on the latest installment of the FOX cooking competition show.

Alfred - Eleven-year-old Alfred resides in Binford, North Dakota, and dreams of penning down a Midwest kids' cookbook. Asher - Eight-year-old Asher comes from Yakima in Washington State and wishes to become a cook and write a cookbook in the future. Bre - Belonging to Burbank, California, Bre is ten years old and hopes to own an affordable food truck someday. Bryson - Bryson hails from Opelika in Alabama. The eleven-year-old wishes to own a cheese mobile food truck. Jason - Jason may be nine-years-old, but he already has plans to have a TV show of his own and write a cookbook. He is from San Gabriel, California. Jordyn - Like many others on this list, this Greensboro, North Carolina resident wishes to own a restaurant as well. Kristell - Ten-year-old Kristell is from Austin, Texas, and hopes to have a food truck in the future. Lilo - Coming from Ann Arbor, Michigan, Lilo aspires to open a restaurant someday. Lydia - She is a nine-year-old native of Atlanta, Georgia, and dreams of having her own restaurant. Michael - He is eleven years old and based out of Smyma, FL. It is his ambition to become a restauranteur one day. Miles - This Texas native from College Station is ten years old and hopes to write a children's cookbook. Remy - Ten-year-old Remy hails from Hollywood, FL, and his dream is to connect with his community via cooking.

What is Masterchef Junior all about?

According to Allison Wallach, president of Unscripted Programming at FOX Entertainment, the show combines Gordon's genuine fondness for children with exciting, fast-paced competition. MasterChef Junior is returning with a new season with an amazing group of young cooks eager to learn from him.

The program is produced by Gordon Ramsay's One Potato Two Potato and Endemol Shine North America. Along with Ramsay, the show's executive producers include Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Elizabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, and Jennifer Fazey.

Masterchef Junior season 9 premieres on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 8 PM ET on FOX.