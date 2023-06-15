MasterChef US season 13: Which chefs from the South made it to the competition?

Popular reality competition series MasterChef US season 13 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented a brand new set of contestant hopefuls participating in yet another audition round and displaying their culinary skills. They hoped to create the best possible dishes to impress the judges and earn a spot in the competition.

On the latest episode of MasterChef US, Reagan, Kendal, Jennifer, Sav, and Kolby were chosen as the contestants from the South who will be battling against chefs from other regions. However, this is only the first stage as they have earned their coveted white aprons, and will have to prove themselves every week.

The hit Fox series has witnessed a successful 12-season run on television and continues to be popular amongst the audience with its current installment. Season 13 has seen contestants from a variety of backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences share their stories and cook for judges - Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich.

How did the contestants from the South perform on MasterChef US?

Tonight's episode of MasterChef US season 13 saw the contestants from the South participating in the regional auditions. They had to not only cook in front of the judges but also a guest chef - American celebrity chef Tiffany Derry, which meant that the participants had to pull out the big guns. While some were successful even with criticism, others failed to hit the brief and were eliminated.

Reagan, Kendal, Jennifer, Sav, and Kolby were chosen as contestants from the South. They will be accompanied by previously selected participants - Lizzie, Amanda, Madame Donut, Kennedy, and James from the West, Richie, Nina, Purvi, Brynn, and Ryan from the North-East, and Grant, Sarah, Charles, Charles, Wayne, and Kyle from the Mid-West.

Keep reading to find out how the MasterChef US contestants from the South performed in tonight's episode.

1) Reagan (44)

Reagan is a paralegal from New Orleans. She presented "Jerk Shrimp with Roasted Corn & Red Peppers" to the judges, who loved it. They felt that he dish was visually stunning and had all the elements that took them right back to her native. She received all judges' approval and earned her white apron.

2) Kendal (27)

Kendal is the owner of a trucking company in Olive Branch, Mississippi. He has had the experience of being in cooking competitions and handling pressure. Although his MasterChef US audition was a bit chaotic, his "Filet Mignon with Crawfish Cream Sauce and Creamy Mashed Potatoes" made a solid impression on the judges, who advanced him to the next round.

3) Jennifer (42)

Jennifer is a lifestyle blogger from Little Rock, Arkansas. She has six children and has enough experience in cooking for them. She presented "Apple Blossom Tart with Maple Cream Anglaise, Spicy Cranberry Compote and Caramel Sauce" to the judges. She received mixed feedback as the judges criticized her presentation but loved her flavors. The chef eventually received a white apron.

4) Sav (26)

Sav is a farm owner from Gadsden, Alabama. For her MasterChef US audition, she presented "Fried Chicken with Pickled Green Tomatoes, Purple Sweet Potato Mash, and Stacked Coleslaw" to the judges. While her dish wasn't visually appealing and had dried-up potatoes, they liked it overall and advanced the contestant to the next round.

5) Kolby (30)

Kolby is an entrepreneur from Houston. Hailing from a family of football players, he opted to stay in the kitchen and cook with his grandfather. For his MasterChef US audition, he presented "Crawfish Étouffée with Parmesan Garlic Bread" to the judges, who loved every element of it. Gordon had the chef's grandfather taste it, and in what was an emotional audition, handed Kolby the white apron.

Season 13 of MasterChef US is getting more interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the contestants will have to put their best foot forward in some of the toughest challenges to ensure their safety and make it all the way to the end. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, June 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

