Stars on Mars season 1 release date, air time, and plot on Fox

Fox's newest reality series, Stars on Mars season 1, is all set to have viewers witness their favorite celebrities go to space, albeit, not literally. It will premiere on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

The cast members of the much-awaited show will see the stars work out a variety of challenges in an environment similar to space and the Red Planet and try to survive the harsh conditions. However, only one can outwit and outlast the others to win.

Stars on Mars season 1 will see a variety of celebrities. They will include actors, Olympians, comedians, reality stars, and others compete against each other in challenging environments and complete tasks to ensure they can take home the win and become the last space invader standing strong.

Stars on Mars will be hosted by William Shatner

Fox is known to produce some of the most interesting reality shows over the past few years, and is popular for its variety and quality content.

Season 1 of Stars on Mars will be hosted by Star Trek legend William Shatner and will feature the celebrities try to conquer the planet via a variety of simulation exercises.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"(The celebrities) will colonize, compete and conquer ‘Mars’ until there is one victorious space invader, who will claim the title of ‘the brightest star in the galaxy.’ Celebrities will ditch their jerseys, business suits, and red carpet gowns for the ultimate attire — an astronaut suit.”

Stars on Mars will see the stars use their brains and social skills to their utmost potential. The winner will be given the title of the "brightest star in the galaxy."

In typical Big Brother fashion, the 12 celebrities will make use of their abilities to form meaningful relationships with fellow castmates.

Throughout the competition, the cast will be seen participating in a variety of missions. After the completion of each mission, the stars will use their social skills to form alliances and develop strategies.

Aiming to ensure their safety, the cast members will give it their all in the challenges. By the end of each mission, they will vote to send one of their castmates "back to earth."

The official synopsis further reads:

"‘Stars on Mars’ will send these famous rookie space travelers where no one has gone before and reveal who has what it takes to survive life on Mars."

Check out the list of celebrities participating in the reality competition series.

Lance Armstrong - Former professional road-racing cyclist Natasha Leggero - Comedian, actress, and writer Marshawn Lynch - Former NFL running back Christopher Mintz-Plasse - Actor and comedian Adam Rippon - Olympic figure skater and TV personality Ronda Rousey - Professional wrestler and UFC champion, Olympic medalist, and actress Tom Schwartz - Vanderpump Rules cast member and restraurer Richard Sherman - NFL cornerback Tinashe - Pop and R&B singer, dancer, actress Porsha Williams Guobadia - RHOA star and author Tallulah Willis - Entrepreneur and artist Ariel Winter - Modern Family breakout star

According to Entertainment Weekly, the reality series was filmed in Coober Pedy, which is an opal-mining town in southern Australia.

Season 1 of Stars on Mars provides an extremely interesting premise for viewers with its one-of-a-kind theme and concept. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

