Top 6 Big Brother showmances: Which couples are together and who broke up?

Love can blossom in the most unexpected places, and that holds true even in the camera-filled world of Big Brother. Throughout the seasons, fans have witnessed several showmances, where contestants found love while competing for the grand monetary prize.

Some of the showmances have stood the test of time, while others fizzled out naturally, just like Big Brother season 24 contestants Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin. The couple broke up on April 2023 after being in a relationship for five months.

Here's a closer look at the top six Big Brother showmances, including who's still together, broke up, or even got hitched.

From Derex Xiao and Claire Rehfuss to Memphis Garrett and Chrismas Abbott, top 6 Big Brother showmances

1) Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin (season 24)

Taylor Hale, the first Black women to win Big Brother, formed a strong connection with fellow housemate Joseph Abdin in season 24 of the reality show. She told Us Weekly in September 2022:

“He’s literally the best support system ever. Everybody saw that in the game and getting it back is the best thing in the world. But I don’t wanna jump into a relationship, almost trauma-bonding with someone. I just wanna make sure that I have my head straight. He’s good. And then we can really work on exploring.”

Soon their friendship blossomed outside the house, leading to an official announcement of their relationship in November 2022. Unfortunately, the duo reportedly broke up around/in April 2023. Taylor announced the news by writing in an Instagram post:

“Joseph and I have made the decision to love and support one another to love and support one another as best friends going forward.”

2) Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener (season 24)

Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener ignited a showmance on season 24, capturing the attention of Big Brother fans. Despite facing controversy due to Kyle's offensive comments, the couple continued to fuel dating rumors. They shared pictures of their trip to Florida in October 2022 and were even seen spending the holidays together in London.

However, the duo's relationship took a turn when Kyle announced their split in January 2023. He shared on social media:

“With a heavy heart, Alyssa and I have decided to take some time apart. We want to assure you that this decision was made with a lot of love and consideration for each other’s mental health. We are still on good terms and will continue to support each other in all aspects of our lives and hope that you’ll do the same.”

3) Derex Xiao and Claire Rehfuss (season 23)

After Big Brother season 23 ended, Derex Xiao and Claire Rehfuss spilled the beans to Us Weekly that they were officially dating. They met in July 2021 and by October 2021, they were in a relationship:

“I think that we both really felt the chemistry once we got to jury house and could really connect with each other. We would stay up late talking every single night and we just really developed a bond."

Their relationship reportedly shaped mostly during the behind-the scenes of Big Brother season 23. Sparks began to fly after they were evicted and sent to the Jury House. Derek told Us Weekly:

“I remember the first or second night that she was there, we stayed up all night just talking until 5:00 a.m. That happened every single night for the first, like, five days”

The duo are still very much in love and are in a relationship; they recently participated in The Challenge:USA together.

4) Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson (season 19)

From day one, Jess and Cody forged a strong bond and quickly distanced themselves from the rest of the housemates. While the former was well-liked by the others, Cody often clashed with everyone, causing disruptions in their respective gameplays. Surprisingly, despite the controversy, Cody emerged as the winner of America's Favorite Houseguest.

Their reality TV journey didn't end there as they went on to star in The Amazing Race. The duo ultimately ended up tying the knot in October 2018; Jess and Cody now have three beautiful daughters -- Maverick, Carter, and Atlas Ruby.

5) Memphis Garrett and Chrismas Abbott (season 22)

Although Memphis and Christmas didn't ignite a romance during their time in the Big Brother house, they started dating nearly three months after the filming of season 22 wrapped up. Memphis shared in an interview later:

“I knew around week six in the house that there was something about her I would not be able to ignore. We both had to respectfully take care of situations we were in and needed some time. That time apart made me realize I couldn’t be without her."

The two got engaged in June 2021, and soon after, exchanged wedding vows the following May.

6) Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton (season 20)

Although this couple didn't get to spend much time in the house as they only got 23 days together before Swaggy was evicted, this did not deter them at all. Soon after, Swaggy C proposed to Dayton on the season finale after he spent most of the summer with her family, declaring to her:

“I want you and only you,”

In January 2020, the duo revealed in a Youtube video that they they had secretly tied the knot one year earlier. Two years later, in May 2022, the lovebirds announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Big Brother has provided a platform for showmances to flourish, capturing the hearts of viewers worldwide. While some couples have managed to build enduring relationships and even start families, others decided to part ways after the cameras stopped rolling.

