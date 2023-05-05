"Don't send him back to Earth": Tom Schwartz's appearance on Fox's Stars On Mars sparks shady fan reactions

Fox's newest reality competition series Stars on Mars is all set to bring celebrities from different areas of the industry to "compete, colonize, and conquer" Mars until one of them is crowned the "brightest star in the galaxy."

Stars on Mars will feature a combination of reality stars, professional athletes, comedians, actors, entrepreneurs, and more. The network has introduced a new variety of a show, promising to keep viewers hooked with its Star Wars-type announcement. The series is set to premiere on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Among the cast members is Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz. The reality star has received immense criticism from fans for his behavior in season 10, for his divorce with ex-wife Katie Maloney, being intimate with Raquel, and his involvement in the Scandoval affair.

Fans took to the comment section to throw shade at the star for his appearance on the Fox show. One tweeted:

Fans throw shade at Tom Sandoval for appearing on Fox's Stars On Mars (Image via Twitter)

"Wait what?": Fans react to Tom Schwartz's appearance on Fox's Stars on Mars

Vanderpump Rules fans took to social media to throw digs at Tom Schwartz's appearance on Stars is Mars. Some of them threw shade at him for being the middleman between best friend Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair, while others wondered why he was cast.

A few others focused on digs at the reality star. Check out the responses below.

Fox's newest competition series Stars On Mars will feature A-list celebrities

Fox is known to bring a variety of reality shows for its loyal fans for the past few years. Stars on Mars is an interesting edition that will hit the TV screens on Monday, June 5, 2023, on the network.

The unscripted competition series will see the contestants compete to colonize Mars and become the last standing invader. The cast members are not restricted to reality television stars but also from the television industry, athletes, and actors among several others. It will be interesting to see how the different characters and their personalities interact with each other.

Star Trek icon William Shatner will take up the role of Mission Control. The Stars On Mars cast members will be seen living together in the Space Station, where they will sleep, eat, and strategize together.

According to Deadline, they will be faced with "authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars," and it is upto their intelligence, smartness, and intuition to keep moving forward and be the last standing invader and claim the title of "brightest star in the galaxy."

Check out the cast members of this season of Stars On Mars, according to TV Line.

Lance Armstrong - Former professional road-racing cyclist Natasha Leggero - Comedian, actress, and writer Marshawn Lynch - Former NFL running back Christopher Mintz-Plasse - Actor and comedian Adam Rippon - Olympic figure skater and TV personality Ronda Rousey - Professional wrestler and UFC champion, Olympic medalist, and actress Tom Schwartz - Vanderpump Rules cast member and restraurer Richard Sherman - NFL cornerback Tinashe - Pop and R&B singer, dancer, actress Porsha Williams Guobadia - RHOA star and author Tallulah Willis - Entrepreneur and artist Ariel Winter - Modern Family breakout star

Stars On Mars promises a fair share of drama, entertainment, and fun. The cast members will put their best foot forward to compete in simulations and ensure their safety in the competition. Viewers will have to tune in to see what's in store for them.

