William Shatner health problems explored as Star Trek star reveals he doesn't 'have long to live' 

William Shatner, the 91-year-old actor famous for his role as James T. Kirk in Star Trek, recently revealed that he doesn't have long to live. The timing of this coincides with William Shatner's promotion of his new documentary, You Can Call Me Bill. According to reports, this documentary will provide a close-up look at the actor's nine decades on the planet and his personal journey.

In a brief interview with Variety, William Shatner discussed mortality, saying that he had previously turned down a number of offers to do documentaries, but has now realized that he doesn't have much time left.

He said,

"I’ve turned down a lot of offers to do documentaries before. But I don’t have long to live. Whether I keel over as I’m speaking to you or 10 years from now, my time is limited, so that’s very much a factor. I’ve got grandchildren. This documentary is a way of reaching out after I die."

Shatner also discussed how as people age, they become wiser, but they pass away with all that knowledge.

Fans became concerned about William's health after he stated that he doesn't have much time left.

What do we know about William Shatner's current health status?

William Shatner's health is currently in good shape, so there is no need to be concerned. In recent interviews, he did not make any statements about any new ailments or suffering from any sort of condition.

However, earlier in 2016, the Star Trek actor received a prostate cancer diagnosis. It was later found that the report was a false positive.

In 2018, Shatner released a book in which he wrote about how his perspective changed about life and death. He named his book Live Long and...: What I learned Along the Way.

An excerpt was adapted by NBC from Shatner's book, in which he wrote,

"And while I was sorry to disappoint all of those people with my autograph, I was thrilled to learn I did not have cancer. I’m back to not dying. At least right away. But during those three months, I was living with my death sentence, I spent considerable time thinking about my life, about the lessons I’ve learned, the places I’ve been, the miracles I’ve seen, all of those encounters and events and experiences that have been wrapped together into one great burst of energy called life."

He continues,

"And based on that I want to share with you, for the first time, my secret to live a good, long life: Don't die. That’s it; that’s the secret. Simply keep living and try not to slow down."

Other than this, in the 1990s, Shatner was diagnosed with tinnitus. This is a condition in which a person experiences ringing or other noise in one or both ears, as per the Mayo Clinic.

On the work front, Shatner is currently busy promoting his upcoming documentary, You Can Call Me Bill, which is directed by Alexandre O Philippe and will premiere at SXSW.

