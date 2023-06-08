MasterChef season 13: Which chefs from the West made it to the competition?

Popular reality competition series MasterChef US season 13 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented a brand new batch of contestant hopefuls using their best culinary skills in order to cook incredible dishes. Their ultimate aim was to impress the judges and earn their white apron as an official entry to the competition.

On this week's episode of MasterChef US, Lizzie, Amanda, Madame Donut, Kennedy, and James from the West made it through to the main stage of the competition. They gave their best to cook some of the well-known dishes that they knew would impress judges. Although a few received criticism, the judges saved them and advanced them forward.

The hit Fox series has been on air for 13 seasons now and has evolved over time, but has only increased in popularity. The current installment has been seeing contestants from all walks of life, cultures, and backgrounds cooking to impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich.

How did the West contestants fare on MasterChef US?

Tonight's episode of MasterChef US season 13 saw the contestants from the West region audition for the judges in the competition. For this week, the three judges were accompanied by the guest judge - best-selling cookbook author and multiple James Beard Award nominee, Susan Feniger.

By the end of the episode Lizzie, Amanda, Madame Donut, Kennedy, and James were chosen as the contestants from the West who will battle it out against fellow competitors from other regions. They will be joined by previously selected contestants from the Midwest - Grant, Sarah, Charles, Charles, Wayne, and Kyle, and North-East - Richie, Nina, Purvi, Brynn, and Ryan.

Keep reading to find out how MasterChef US contestants from the West region fared in the competition.

1) Lizzie (29) - Lizzie is a preschool teacher from Fairbanks, Alaska. She prepared "Roasted Alaskan Halibut with Cauliflower Puree, Pan-Seared Mushrooms and Fresh Herb Oil" for the judges. They loved the cook on the fish as well as complimented her other ingredients. They were so happy that all of them advanced her forward.

2) Madame Donut (44) - Madame is a donut shop owner from Maui, Hawaii. The MasterChef US contestant presented "Ahi Tuna Musubi with Crispy Sushi Rice and Soy Gastrique." While she couldn't get all her elements made on time, the judges questioned it but also liked her dish overall. They advanced her to the competition with a promise of cooking more high-quality dishes like these.

3) Kennedy (26) - Kennedy is a festival vendor from Denver, Colorado. She made "Elk Tenderloin with Rainbow Carrots and Blueberry Compote" for the judges. They loved the dish and felt that she nailed one of the most difficult proteins there is. All the judges advanced her to the next round of the competition.

4) James (31) - The Portland, Oregon native made "Glorious Gloria Crab Cakes with Tartar Sauce and Sauteed Squash," as a way of honoring his mother who passed away but taught him to cook. The judges loved the dish and called it one of the best crab cakes they'd ever had. The MasterChef US contestant received a white apron.

5) Amanda (44) - Amanda is a stay-at-home mother from Sherman Oaks, California. She made "Herb Crusted Halibut with Sautéed Tomatoes & Fennel and Pickled Purple Cauliflower." Aaron had issues with excess olive oil and the dominating fennel taste, which led him to say no. However, the other judges loved the dishes and advanced her forward.

Fellow MasterChef US hopefuls, including Gigi, Tyson, Megan, and Calvin also cooked their best possible dishes but failed to impress the judges. They were eliminated at the audition round itself.

Season 13 of the cooking competition has received most of its contestants for the installment. As they get into the main stage of the competition, the chefs will be tasked with even tougher challenges, which will test their culinary skills and push them to their ultimate potential.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode of MasterChef US next Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

