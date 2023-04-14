Who was eliminated on Next Level Chef season 2 episode 10? Cheese challenge, hits and misses, and more explored

Popular reality competition series Next Level Chef season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented the remaining contestants participating in a theme-based challenge. They gave it their all to create incredible dishes in hopes of impressing the mentors and securing their safety to keep moving forward in the competition.

While some Next Level Chef contestants managed to be successful, others failed to do so. Shay Spence headed into elimination with Omi and Nuri. Chef Gordon and chef Richard decided to eliminate Shay over his dry pasta and chicken.

The hit Fox series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. The second season was renewed owing to the tremendous success and popularity of the first installment. Season 2 of the competition saw a number of talented contestants creating iconic dishes. They were also guided by three legendary chefs in the form of mentors - chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Nyesha Arrington and chef Richard Blais.

What transpired on this week's episode of Next Level Chef?

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef saw the contestants enter the studio for a brand new challenge. Based on their performance last week, Nuri, Shay, Omi and Tucker worked from the top kitchen. Nuri was also given a time token after winning the last challenge where he could either take an extra 10 minutes for himself or take that time from a fellow competitor.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled That's What Cheese Said, reads:

"Cheese, nuts and charcuterie meats prove difficult for the chefs to navigate; the "time token" causes one chef to decide between sabotage or security."

Nuri decided to take the 10 minutes for himself and not sabotage his fellow Next Level Chef contestants. For the challenge, they had to pair cheese with a protein, which required a lot of skill. Pilar, Chris and Michelle took to the middle floor, while Mehreen and Tineke headed to the basement to cook.

Nuri decided to use his advantage to take up the lobster from the platform and work with it. Meanwhile, Michelle was disappointed as she could only take three items from the platform and was criticized by chef Gordon for choosing salmon, the worst protein to go with cheese.

Throughout the Next Level Chef episode, viewers witnessed many contestant stories. Mehreen revealed that she wanted to open a pop-up and write a cookbook. Tineke bonded with chef Richard over her love for fast food. On the top tier, Omi revealed to be the breadwinner of the house as she had a disabled husband.

For the mid-round mayhem, the platform descended with cured meats. Chef Gordon was worried for Pilar, Michelle and Chris. However, it all ended well with the contestants putting up their plates.

While Tucker, Michelle, Pilar, and others received compliments on their dishes from the Next Level Chef mentors, Nuri, Omi, Shay and Tineke were some of the least impressive showcases this episode. The best dishes belonged to Tucker and Pilar, and the latter was awarded the time token.

Going into elimination were Shay, Nuri and Omi, all of whom cooked on the top floor and were from chef Nyesha's team. In the final round, the three chefs had 30 minutes to cook a dish featuring nuts. Throughout the cook-off, the contestants were nervous about their future in the competition.

By the end of the Next Level Chef episode, chef Gordon and chef Richard blind tasted the dishes. They unanimously decided to eliminate Shay's dish as they thought it was very dry. Shay was eliminated from the competition.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has been an extremely interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, contestants will face even tougher challenges, which will push them to their limits and test their culinary skills. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness it all.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Next Level Chef next Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

