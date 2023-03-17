"Definitely in the bottom": Next Level Chef fans react as chef Chris forgets to add an important ingredient 

Popular reality competition series Next Level Chef Season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented the remaining cheftestants participating in a difficult challenge while also managing stress while dealing with difficulties in creating dishes and impressing the judges. They gave it their all to secure their safety and keep moving forward in the competition.

On this week's episode of Next Level Chef, Christopher Spinosa (Chris) forgot to add the burre blanc sauce to his dish, which was the key ingredient. He forgot it at the last minute and only realized it after putting his final dish on the platform. He was ultimately sent into the elimination round. Fans were worried for the chef. One tweeted:

Chelle @ChelleJey He's definitely in the bottom. Unless someone's dish is undercooked. #NextLevelChef He's definitely in the bottom. Unless someone's dish is undercooked. #NextLevelChef

The hit Fox series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Season 2 of the competition saw the contestants competing in three teams, each led by legendary chefs in the form of mentors - chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Nyesha Arrington, and chef Richard Blais. While some managed to impress, others failed to make their mark.

It's an alcohol-infused challenge this week on Next Level Chef

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef saw the contestants getting ready for a brand new day after a tough elimination last week. After Cassie Yeung was eliminated in the previous episode, chef Gordon Ramsay's team headed to the basement again this week, chef Nyesha Arrington's team in the middle and chef Richard Blais team in the top floor, all credit to Mehreen who saved herself and the team as well.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Sugar and Tea and Rum, reads:

"Competitors use skill to cook an alcohol-based dish; one chef is eliminated."

Every episode of Next Level Chef sees the contestants adhering to a particular theme. It it decided by the mentors and can be in the form of cuisine, style or heroing a particular ingredient. The chefs have always been up to any challenge on the theme and it only gets difficult with each passing episode. This week, the chefs had to make an alcohol-infused dish using a protein.

While chef Gordon pledged not to lose a contestant this time after two simultaneous eliminations, chef Richard, who was at the top level with his team, wanted to "bury chef Nyesha and Chef Gordon down there," indicating he wanted his team to win and cook on the top floor all the time.

The Next Level Chef contestants quickly got to cooking. They picked out the best proteins from the elevator as well as complimentary ingredients to add their creativity to the dish. While some were happy with their picks, others wanted more and were left dissatisfied. Proteins include filet mignon, steak, rib-eye, and moonshine, among several others.

Apart from the occasional fire in the kitchen, a few tensed up contestants, and the few mistakes in the dish, everything seemed to go on smoothly in the challenge. The chefs seemed more confident this time of their dishes and enjoyed their cook. Unlike the previous weeks, all of them managed to put their dishes on the platform.

However, Next Level Chef contestant Chris forgot to add his burre blanc sauce, which was the key ingredient in his dish. The chef realized that he had forgotten it after he put his dish up on the platform and looked back to see the sauce staring right at him. This mistake sent him into the elimination round this week.

Fans slam Chris for forgetting the sauce for his dish on Next Level Chef

Fans took to social media to address their concerns with Chris. Check out what they have to say.

Exquisite @BlueRoseMyst I knew he was going to forget that sauce #NextLevelChef I knew he was going to forget that sauce #NextLevelChef https://t.co/mjNfg0CRly

Chelle @ChelleJey Ugh! I know that hit him right in the gut. No, Chris forgot his sauce.Ugh! I know that hit him right in the gut. #NextLevelChef No, Chris forgot his sauce. 😭 Ugh! I know that hit him right in the gut. #NextLevelChef

Patrick @nothisisrick13 Another week another Chris screwup, my man mark went home for this guy? #NextLevelChef Another week another Chris screwup, my man mark went home for this guy? #NextLevelChef

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 Thank you! No one missed the platform this time, but someone forgot an important ingredient. #NextLevelChef Thank you! No one missed the platform this time, but someone forgot an important ingredient. #NextLevelChef

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 And Chris forgot to put his sauce up. Knew that was gonna happen when we saw the pan to it during him talking about it. #NextLevelChef And Chris forgot to put his sauce up. Knew that was gonna happen when we saw the pan to it during him talking about it. #NextLevelChef

Marc St.Laurent @67Marc67

#NextLevelChef Chris talks about saving his team every week, but he never does. Chris talks about saving his team every week, but he never does.#NextLevelChef

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 WEll at least Chris knows he did wrong and deserved to be punished for it. #NextLevelChef WEll at least Chris knows he did wrong and deserved to be punished for it. #NextLevelChef

Exquisite @BlueRoseMyst Chris forgetting that buerre blanc is the one thing he should have Never Forgotten! #NextLevelChef Chris forgetting that buerre blanc is the one thing he should have Never Forgotten! #NextLevelChef https://t.co/y6jBBgoXv0

Season 2 of Next Level Chef is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, contestants will be tested with even more difficult challenges that will test them to their fullest potential. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Next Level Chef next Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

