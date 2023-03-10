Who was eliminated on Next Level Chef season 2 episode 5? Game meat challenge, issues and more explored 

Popular reality competition series Next Level Chef season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented the remaining cheftestants battling it out against each other and creating incredible dishes to impress the judges and secure their safety to keep moving forward in the competition. Fans witnessed many tense moments throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of Next Level Chef, Shay Spence and Cassie Yeung went into the elimination round after being chosen by their mentors Nyesha Arrington and Gordon Ramsay respectively. In the end, both mentors chose Cassie's dish, which eliminated her from the competition.

The hit Fox series was renewed for a second season, owing to the popularity of the first installment. The contestants competed in three teams, each led by legendary chefs in the form of mentors - chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Nyesha Arrington, and chef Richard Blais. Viewers have already picked their favorites and have been rooting for them to win the grand cash prize $250,000 and the one-year mentorship by the judges.

What transpired on this week's episode of Next Level Chef?

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef began with the contestants preparing themselves for a brand new challenge. After last week's elimination, chef Nyesha Arrington's team cooked from the top floor, chef Richard Blais' team from the middle, and chef Gordon Ramsay's team from the basement for the very first time in the competition.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Game Time, reads:

"Game such as wild boar and elk must be cooked with care and attention."

For the first challenge on Next Level Chef, the contestants had to cook with "game meat." The mentors explained that the meat had to be cooked carefully and that it was one of the most difficult challenges in the competition. The teams quickly dispersed to their respective floors and picked out ingredients from the elevator in only a few seconds. The chefs then got to cook using the game meat they picked.

Some of the chefs, including Vinny with his alligator nuggets, Preston with a wild boar, Tineke (Tini) with her ostrich filet, and many others seemed in their zone and comfortable with the cooking environment. April was nervous as she put her pan on fire and also cut her finger. Cassie lacked confidence throughout the cook and that could be seen with her cooking as she burnt her mashed potatoes.

The mid-round mayhem brought in fruits for the Next Level Chef contestants to compliment their game meat. By the end of the challenge, they rushed to put their dishes on the platform. Shay counted the timing wrong and missed out on putting his plate, putting him at risk of elimination.

The mentors then tasted the dishes and while they were impressed with many dishes, they were left disappointed with Preston, Cassie, and April. Shay's dish was missing from the table, however, they tasted it and complimented his flavors. By the end of the tasting, they crowned Mehreen from Richard's team as the winner, saving the entire team from elimination.

Chef Nyesha then chose Shay for the elimination round on Next Level Chef as he missed out on his dish. Chef Gordon chose Cassie as her wild rabbit was "bland" and “under-seasoned.” For the final challenge, both chefs had to cook off with lamb and had 35 minutes to present their best dishes.

By the end of the episode, both Nyesha and Gordon voted for Cassie's dish. after a blind tasting, as the least impressive, making her the next contestant to be eliminated from the competition.

Next week's episode of Next Level Chef will have Gordon's team cooking from the basement for a second time in a row. Nyesha's team will cook from the middle and Richard's team will be cooking from the top floor.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has been interesting and the season has just begun. As the installment progresses, the contestants will be pushed to their limits as they participate in tougher challenges, testing their culinary skills. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Next Level Chef next Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

